ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundalk, MD

Five people sent to the hospital after two-alarm fire in Dundalk

WBAL Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive people were sent to the hospital after flames broke out just after 12:30 this morning. The two-alarm blaze happened in the 1800 block of Church Road and quickly spread to two...

www.wbal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Juvenile, 4 Adults Hospitalized After Dundalk House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five people were hospitalized after a house fire overnight in Dundalk that damaged three homes, the Baltimore County Fire Department said. Units responded at 12:38 a.m. to the 7800 block of Harold Road, where an end rowhouse was ablaze with fire spreading along the roof to adjoining homes, officials said. Four adults and a juvenile were transported to local hospitals for smoke inhalation and are expected to survive, officials said. BCFD said about 35 fire units responded to the scene and the fire was called under control after 1 a.m. Investigators found that the fire began on the back deck of a house on the 1800 block of Church Road. Officials said the fire spread quickly, eventually involving three homes, a shed and four automobiles parked in the back yards of the affected homes. An investigation is ongoing, but officials said there is no evidence that accelerants were used.
DUNDALK, MD
NottinghamMD.com

House fire reported in Hillendale

PARKVILLE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Wednesday evening house fire in Hillendale. At just after 5:30 p.m., units responded to the 8000-block of Ridgely Oak Road (21234). Upon arrival crews found fire showing from a single-family home. The blaze was quickly extinguished. One minor is being evaluated for treatment. Motorists should use caution in the area. The post House fire reported in Hillendale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PARKVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dundalk, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Accidents
Dundalk, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Dundalk, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Wbaltv.com

Multiple vehicle accident leaves one person dead, others injured

A multi-vehicle car accident has left one person dead and seven other people injured in South Baltimore. According to officials, city firefighters arrived at the 900 block of West Patapsco Avenue around 12:30 p.m. for a reported car accident with an overturned vehicle and entrapment. The driver of the overturned vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Investigation Launched After Construction Equipment Set On Fire In Westminster

A suspicious fire is under investigation in Maryland after officials were called to a Westminster development in Carroll County. Investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the area of Starry Night Drive and Scarlet Sky Drive in Westminster shortly after 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, when neighbors reported a fire in construction equipment in the Stonegate Development.
WESTMINSTER, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Heavy Fire#Mybge
The Associated Press

Crews battle Maryland summer camp fire, no injuries reported

THURMONT, Md. (AP) — Crews battled a fire at an overnight summer camp in western Maryland on Wednesday morning, but no injuries were reported, officials said. Firefighters were initially dispatched about 7:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in a building at Camp Airy for Boys in Thurmont, Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services spokesperson Sarah Campbell said.
THURMONT, MD
WBAL Radio

Massive fire consumes camp dining hall in Frederick County

Firefighters from two states fought a massive fire that consumed the dining hall at Camp Airy in Frederick County. Frederick County Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Sarah Campbell said the two-alarm fire started just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and that 100 firefighters from Maryland and Pennsylvania were called to the scene in Thurmont.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Gunman Kills BF Arguing With GF In Baltimore County: Police

A 32-year-old man is dead and his girlfriend suffered a gunshot wound after being assaulted following a domestic dispute in Maryland, authorities announced. Andrew Bowers was shot and killed by 21-year-old William Reckline, of Glen Burnie, who also shot Bowers’ girlfriend amid an ongoing domestic dispute over the weekend, officials said.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Commercial burglaries reported in Fullerton, Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. Between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, an individual broke into a business in the 7900-block of Belair Road in Fullerton (21236) and stole multiple items from the location. At just before 1 p.m. on Friday, June 24, a known individual waved a … Continue reading "Commercial burglaries reported in Fullerton, Middle River" The post Commercial burglaries reported in Fullerton, Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Shootings surge along Sinclair Lane in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Parkside neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore has been a hot zone for shootings in the past week. The sun hadn’t even rose on Sinclair Lane Monday when the call came in for a shooting victim. That victim marks the seventh person shot along Sinclair Lane...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy