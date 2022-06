SEYMOUR – On June 16, 2022, patrol officers with the Seymour Police Department investigated a burglary at Storage Express, located at 1339 W. Tipton St. in Seymour. The complainant advised that their unit had been broken into about a week prior and stated they were missing items totaling $3,000.00. On June 21, 2022, and after conducting a follow-up investigation, investigators with the Seymour Police Department learned that two additional storage units were broken into, and miscellaneous items were taken. A suspect was also developed from the burglaries.

