The Lamar City Council, under the June 27th consent agenda, approved Ordinance No. 1523 which amends the Lamar Municipal Code, encouraging the residents to enjoy and safely use North Gateway Park. The body of the ordinance pertains to an off-leash area for dogs at the park and use of a future designated archery range. Ordinance No. 1254 was also passed and sets a program for identifying and registering vacant commercial buildings and provides for the responsibilities of owners of vacant buildings and structures as well as to work to speed the rehabilitation of those properties. Ordinance No. 1255 annexes the Farm Credit of Southern Colorado property at 1301 East Olive Street into the boundaries of the City of Lamar.

LAMAR, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO