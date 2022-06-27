ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Man Dies in Horse-and-Buggy Accident

By Jeff McMahon
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

St. CLOUD -- A horse-and-buggy crash killed an Isanti man Sunday afternoon. St. Cloud police were sent to the Municipal Athletic Complex on reports of a man injured...

river967.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 The River

Drug Investigation Leads to Arrests in Elk River

ELK RIVER -- A drug investigation has led to the arrest of two people in Elk River. Sherburne County's Drug Task Force learned last month that a significant amount of meth had been mailed to a home in Elk River and that a woman had brought the package inside. Authorities...
ELK RIVER, MN
96.7 The River

More Stolen Vehicles, Burglaries in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1400 block of 3rd Street North. The vehicle is a 2006 blue Chrysler Sebring with Minnesota license JBA 832. Alicia Mages from Tri-Count Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. Mages says St. Cloud Police is reporting a burglary of...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Monticello Man Charged With Secretly Recording Young Girl

FOLEY -- A Monticello man faces felony charges for allegedly secretly recording a young girl in her home. According to the complaint filed in Benton County District Court, 27-year-old Matthew Winter is charged with four counts of interference with privacy against a minor. The child reported the incidents at her...
MONTICELLO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Saint Cloud, MN
Accidents
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Isanti, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Cloud, MN
96.7 The River

UPDATE: Person of Interest In Drone Incident Cleared

RICE -- A person of interest in some suspicious drone activity in Watab Township Monday night has been cleared. Sheriff Troy Heck says they identified and spoke with the person involved in the complaint earlier Wednesday. Heck says this was a poorly thought out effort to get footage for use...
RICE, MN
96.7 The River

3 Arrested After 5,600 Fentanyl Pills were Shipped to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Three people have been arrested in St. Cloud for their alleged involvement in a shipment of drugs that was sent from Arizona to St. Cloud. Back on June 6th, the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Taskforce was contacted by the Minneapolis Airport Police after they intercepted a package that contained 5,600 fentanyl pills that were being shipped to an address in the 1700 block of 7th Avenue South in St. Cloud.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Stearns County “Hazardous Waste Mobile” Coming To You This Summer

How do I get rid of this stuff? That was the question I asked myself when I moved into my new home in St. Cloud in the late summer of 2018. There were a certain amount of things that were left behind from the previous owners that I wasn't sure what to do with; a couple of large couches which we ended up using in the man cave, and then some things that I never really knew what to do with; including a bunch of half-full paint cans, and a few other oddities that I have never used or wanted.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Buggy#Traffic Accident#Mac#St Cloud Hospital
96.7 The River

Sartell To Begin 19th Avenue Road Project Next Week

SARTELL -- Another major road project is Sartell is expected to begin next week. Crews will begin the improvements to 19th Avenue South from County Road 4 to 15th Street South. Mayor Ryan Fitzthum says the project was supposed to begin at the same time as the County Road 1...
SARTELL, MN
96.7 The River

Random Act of Kindness Helps Flood Relief Efforts in Randall

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen shared a tremendous feel-good story over the weekend from Randall. Thursday night (June 23rd) brought over a foot of rain to the Randall area and left roadways flooded into Monday morning on some parts of Hwy 10. It also left most of the businesses in the town closed Friday and into the weekend.
RANDALL, MN
96.7 The River

No Yard Waste Pickup in St. Cloud Monday

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud has announced it will not be picking up your yard waste bags this Monday. That's because it is a holiday. All other schedules will remain the same for next week. Also, the city's compost site will be closed on Monday. The compost...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
96.7 The River

5 Not So Ordinary Attractions in Minnesota

We all talked about the common attractions in Minnesota. Whether you like them, or think they are actually tourist attractions or not, others (people from other states/countries) think that they are. We are talking about the Mall of America (I think it's a little weird that people think of a giant mall as a tourist attraction) and places like Valleyfair or events like the Ren Fest or the Minnesota State Fair.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

New Bike Route Needs New Name

ST. PAUL -- A new bike route from Moorhead to St. Cloud needs a new name. U.S. Bicycle Route 20 is a new 188-mile bike path connecting Moorhead and St. Cloud. Now, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking for the public to vote to name it. MnDOT has narrowed the list to six potential names that highlight the features of the route.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Temperature, Precipitation Forecast for Month of July

UNDATED -- It's a new month, so what can we expect in July as far as temperatures and rainfall?. The Climate Prediction Center is out with its weather outlook for the month. They say as far as temperatures go we should be warmer than normal. For the early part of July, the normal high in St. Cloud is in the lower 80s. The normal low for the first part of the month is in the upper 50s.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Are these 8 Trails in Minnesota the Best for Hiking?

Let's just say that when Spring, Summer and Autumn roll around in Minnesota, we all want to get outside as much as possible. Yes, I do realize that many people love the Winters here in Minnesota too, but most of us like the change of seasons and getting outside to enjoy some more comfortable weather is a good thing.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Pacific Wok in Sartell Closing Temporarily

SARTELL -- A popular Sartell restaurant has announced it is closing temporarily due to staffing issues. The owners of Pacific Wok say they are confident this pause will allow them to find the correct staff resources to come back better than ever in the future. In the meantime, Pacific Wok...
SARTELL, MN
96.7 The River

See ‘Grease’ VIP Style at The Ledge Amphitheater

Grease is the word and we are sending you to see the Great Theater live production at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on July 22nd!. It is the "Grease is the 'Code' Word" contest. Listen for the qualifying code word of the day on the River Morning Show between 6 am and 10 am, and then again on Laura's afternoon show between 2 pm and 7 pm. When you hear the daily code word, enter it here for your chance to go to the show, VIP style!
WAITE PARK, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy