The Columbia Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident with injury, Tuesday evening, June 28, near the. the intersection of Burkesville Street and Dohoney Trace. The accident occurred when Felicia Vanardsdale, 49, of Columbia appears to have turned onto Dohoney Trace coming from Fivestar while driving a 2015 Subaru and collided with a 2013 Kia Optima, operated by Renee Stinson, 52, also of Columbia.

COLUMBIA, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO