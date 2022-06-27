Pro-choice protesters march from Rock Island to Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Supreme Court affirmed Stanley Liggins’ life sentence without parole for the death of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis in 1990. Among his arguments, Liggins argued his conviction should be tossed because of alleged juror misconduct, admission of a transcript testimony of a dead witness without a full opportunity for cross-examination and a violation of due process because his trial happened more than 30 years after Lewis’ was killed.
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Abortion-rights demonstrators took to the streets of Rock Island and Davenport Monday to share their frustrations about the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Over 100 people were at the march. "We wanted to organize today to show that this is a form...
The annual bi-state Red, White and Boom in downtown Davenport and Rock Island returns this year on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Family-friendly activities will take place throughout the day in Davenport and Rock Island. At 9:30 p.m. fireworks will be shot, in sync to music broadcast on 97X, from two barges in the middle of the Mississippi River.
DES MOINES, Iowa — The man convicted of murdering a 9-year-old Rock Island girl in 1990 lost his appeal for a new jury trial or dismissal of his sentence Thursday, June 30. According to an Iowa Supreme Court decision published Thursday, Stanley Liggins and his legal team alleged prejudice and due process violations in his 2019 murder trial.
The iconic Hotel Ottumwa, which has been for sale for almost two years, may have finally found a prospective buyer. The hotel announced on its Facebook page that it had entered a purchase agreement with Bush Construction of Davenport, pending the firm's approval for state historical tax credits, as well as Iowa Workforce Development tax credits.
Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 23rd, responded to a reported vehicle theft in the 100 block of South West Street. The alleged theft occurred on Monday, June 20th. Officers met with a 32-year-old female victim who said she was at an apartment with a female friend on the 20th and the female friend wanted a ride from the victim. The victim declined to give her friend a ride, and when the victim returned from using the restroom her friend and her car keys were gone. The victim told police she waited three days to file the report because she was in constant contact via Facebook messenger with her friend – identified as 22-year-old Delaney Sorenson of Galesburg. When Sorenson eventually blocked the victim, she called police. According to police reports, Sorenson eventually told her mother that she left the stolen vehicle at a Walmart parking lot in West Des Moines, Iowa. Sorenson messaged that she left the van in Iowa because she “wasn’t going to jail for a stolen car.” The 2004 Honda Odyssey was listed as stolen and Delaney Sorenson was added to the Galesburg Police pending arrest list facing charges of Vehicle Theft.
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced eight recipients of the Iowa Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship Grant Program, one of which is Bettendorf. The program follows an innovative learning model which introduces health care opportunities to high school students with the support of virtual reality training and real-world work experience with a local nursing facility and hospital, in a press release sent out by the Iowa Governors Office today. It includes an investment in virtual reality technology for training through the health care related registered apprenticeship programs.
The City of Clinton the Clinton 4th of July Festival committee is preparing for a full day of fun this Independence Day. There will be plenty of things to do, watch, and enjoy for everyone in Clinton on Monday. The Clinton 4th of July Festival committee released the full schedule of events so people know what's going on and when they can enjoy all of the fun.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bayside Bistro announced on its Facebook page that the location in the Village of East Davenport has closed, effective immediately. The locations in Rock Island and at the Freight House Farmers’ Market are staying open. In the post, the business says it is looking to...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a one-of-a-kind, luxury resort coming to the Quad Cities, and it is just for dogs. K9 Resorts will be open for business July 9, offering day care and boarding services for your dogs. It’s located at 1409 E Kimberly Rd in Davenport. Founded...
The Republican candidate for a Davenport House seat attended a rally on the U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021, which Scott County Democrats called a sign the candidate, Luana Stoltenberg, has an "alliance with the radical right extremist movement." Stoltenberg is running against Craig Cooper, a Democrat from Davenport,...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Everyone that watches Paula Sands Live knows that Paula has quite the passion for sweets. This means she simply could not pass up a chance to visit a new gourmet cookie store that recently opened in the Quad Cities. Crumble Cookies was started by two cousins who...
In the race for Illinois House District 72, Gregg Johnson beat Thurgood Brooks by 28 votes, or three-tenths of one per cent. Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney says 162 mail ballots from Democrats in the 72nd District have not yet been returned, but they could count when the results are certified if they were postmarked by election day.
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One Davenport man is feeling lucky after winning big Monday, June 27 in the Iowa Lottery's Lucky for Life game. Winner Doug Schlickman will be cashing in a $25,000 check each year for the rest of his life after his ticket came up as a winner in Monday night's drawing. The 51-year-old purchased the winning ticket at the Kwik Star located at 1225 East Kimberly Road in Davenport, according to a news release from the Iowa Lottery.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A new event center in Eldridge broke ground Wednesday. Stephanie and Collin Telsrow broke ground in Eldridge for their new event center, Rolling Meadows Event Center. The couple always wanted to establish themselves in the wedding industry. With the assistance of a growing demand for event...
Read through the obituaries published today in Moline Dispatch & Rock Island Argus. Lisa Arkeld, 52, of Rock Island, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, in her home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
No new vape shops in Rock Island for six months – that was the collective agreement from the city council following a slew of new vape businesses opening primarily along 18th Avenue. The temporary ban is to allow the city council time to review and revise tobacco policies to include vape products and areas of commerce.
Scott County Attorney's Office rules officer's actions justified in fatal June 8 encounter in Davenport. The Scott County Attorney's Office has announced its decision in an officer-involved death. Jason James Morales died after a June 8 encounter with a Davenport police officer investigating a suspicious person report.
