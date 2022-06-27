Color the County Mural Program chooses winning artist

Tangy, sweet flavors shine at Big Hoffa’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que and Freezery, and so does the atmosphere. The 16,000 square-foot restaurant in Westfield gives off an airy, fun, pirate-themed vibe for tasty barbecue and ice cream under one roof. There’s low-key comfort in the tavern-style wooden tables, flickering antique-style lights, juxtaposed against vibrant paper lanterns and Caribbean-hued murals detailed with ocean waves, skeletons and pirate ships. Big Hoffa’s is locally owned and operated, and draws long crowds for both lunch and dinner. It’s so beloved by its regulars, in fact, that most of the pirate-themed decorations have been donated by customers.

WESTFIELD, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO