Saint Cloud, MN

Man Dies in Horse-and-Buggy Accident

By Jeff McMahon
 4 days ago
St. CLOUD -- A horse-and-buggy crash killed an Isanti man Sunday afternoon. St. Cloud police were sent to the Municipal Athletic Complex on reports of a man injured...

St. Cloud, MN
