Man Dies in Horse-and-Buggy Accident

He's wanted for breaking, entering, and burglarizing a Minnesota business, but he got his name thanks to his choice of attire while committing those crimes. Trying to stand out in today's crowded society is the goal of many celebrities, influencers, and just about every brand out there today. It's NOT the goal, though, of someone who's going to break into a business to burglarize it and cause damage. Or, you would think it probably wouldn't be the goal of a burglar, right?

LAKEVILLE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO