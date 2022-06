Diane Lamona Jones, age 71 years, of Stearns, Kentucky died Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at her home. She waws born in Falmouth, Kentucky on March 21, 1951 the daughter of Ben and Wyona (Wright) Golden. Diane had worked at the McCreary Health in Rehab as a CNA, Med Tech, and other various positions, and was a member of the Cedar Grove United Baptist Church. She enjoyed her flowers, looking for Indian Artifacts, doing puzzles, and playing board games.

STEARNS, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO