ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC 7 Chicago

Primary election Illinois 2022: Darren Bailey wins Republican nomination for governor

By Stephanie Wade
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02P4DR_0gOFOrgR00

ABC News projects downstate State Senator Darren Bailey has won the Republican nomination for Illinois governor, beating Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin.

PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS: Latest updates on races around the state of Illinois

Bailey has been perceived as more conservative than many of the other Republican challengers in the state, ABC7 political analyst Laura Washington said; he may in fact be the most conservative challenger to Gov. JB Pritzker.

ABC7 political analyst Laura Washington breaks down State Senator Darren Bailey's victory in the Republican primary for Illinois governor.

But Washington noted that Bailey built a strong grassroots following especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he was outspoken against lockdown, mask mandates and remote schooling. He sued Pritzker over a stay-at-home order the governor issued, and was escorted off the floor of the Legislature for refusing to wear a mask.

Taking the stage at his victory party, Bailey criticized "elites" like Pritzker, the GOP establishment and others who say he cannot win in November. He pledged to outwork his opponent and stand up for regular, working people across Illinois.

Darren Bailey triumphantly addressed supporters after winning the Republican nomination for Illinois governor.

Bailey and his wife Cindy went to his childhood school gymnasium in Effingham to cast their votes Tuesday morning. The downstate farmer and state senator said his team has done all they can; now it's up to the voters.

"So it's kind of like this cornfield across the street," he said. "That's my corn over there. And we've worked all spring to make sure we do everything possible to ensure a good crop and, and now we wait on the weather. And so it is here. We've done everything that we can do."

Irvin, the one-time frontrunner whose campaign was torpedoed by $35 million in negative ads run against him by Pritzker and his allies, struck a triumphant note with supporters even after losing the nomination. He did not mention Bailey in his speech but instead spoke about the future of Illinois and Pritzker.

Despite the backing and funding of Illinois' richest man, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin came in third in the GOP primary for governor Tuesday.

"Listen, I hope this governor is wrong in his assessment that he can easily defeat the opponent he paid tens of millions of dollars to face. But if this governor is correct and if he does easily prevail, we as citizens must rise up," Irvin said.

He arrived to vote Tuesday hoping for a last-minute miracle.

"So hopefully the voters here recognize what JB Pritzker is doing trying to pick his own Republican candidate one that he knows he can beat instead of one that will actually be a competition for him," he said.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin spoke to his supporters as he conceded his run for the Republican nominee for Illinois governor to Darren Bailey.

Irvin had the backing of the richest man in the state, Ken Griffin, who helped get Bruce Rauner elected governor. Griffin poured $50 million into the Irvin campaign, with $30 million spent on TV and radio ads, but it isn't quite moving the needle. The Illinois GOP may move to the right wing of the party as opposed to a potentially more palatable Republican for the general election.

After voting himself, Irvin planned a series of stops at other polling places to make a last minute pitch to voters.

Sullivan also addressed supporters after losing his bid for the nomination Tuesday, thanking them and his family for their support.

The young father and venture capitalist based his entire campaign around family values, his Christian faith, and military service.

The young father and venture capitalist based his entire campaign around family values, his Christian faith, and military service.

He leaned heavily on moral issues, coming out staunchly against abortion and often talked about how politicians and government had no place in classrooms or controlling school curriculums.

Sullivan saw a last minute surge with the decision by the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, and he leaned heavily into that momentum, trying to pick up Republican votes in the Chicago area.

Jesse Sullivan addressed suppoters, thanking thim as he conceded the race for the Republican nomination for governor to Darren Bailey.

Sullivan sprinted around the Chicago area trying to collect conservative votes in Arlington Heights and Wheaton.

Then he returned home to Petersburg to cast his first ballot for himself.

The venture capitalist turned first time candidate is popular in his hometown of farmers and state workers just north of Springfield.

"I'm a commuter," said Melissa Jones, voter. "I live in a small town and go to a bigger city to work, so gas prices really hit home."

"I happen to know Jesse Sullivan personally, so I really feel strongly he's such a great person, and because of that I grabbed a Democrat ballot, but I did do a write in for Jesse," said voter Becca Newton.

Having lost his bid, he threw his full support behind Bailey and encouraged all his voters to do the same.

Bailey worked the lunchtime crowd at a restaurant in Effingham, and said he feels confident. He also dismissed the notion that Pritzker's campaign against Irvin is the reason he's on the verge of victory.

"Let them say what they want to say there is no doubt about it. It's our hard work ethic. It's our campaign's work ethic, the people that have had the, you know, come around the table to work with us," he said.

A last minute endorsement from Trump at a downstate rally this weekend solidified his frontrunner status.

Former Gov. Jim Edgar is worried about the down ballot impact of a Bailey primary victory.

"We would have the most right wing slate we've ever had going into the general election in Illinois, and I don't think that's good for the Republican Party in Illinois," Edgar said. "Not only do I think they have difficulty winning, I think they can have a drag on the people down the ballot."

Recent polls suggested there were still quite a number of undecided voters, but whether it's enough for Irvin or Sullivan to catch Bailey is the question that will be answered Tuesday.

Three other contenders vying for the Republican nomination were Gary Rabine, Paul Schimpf and Max Solomon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 58

Michael Gorbett
3d ago

I’m voting for Bailey! He’s the only one that has the balls to stand up to Prickster’s tyranny! Love to see Bailey go to the Governor’s Mansion, and Prickster go to prison, where he belongs!

Reply(12)
20
Rezkel
3d ago

I highly doubt any GOP candidate has any hope of actually becoming governor, RvW overturn will make it impossible for at least a few cycles

Reply(1)
9
Jai March
3d ago

I'm in ILLNOIS and I would NEVER VOTE for Bailey and I would go door to door to campaign against him.

Reply(7)
16
Related
wlsam.com

Voting Rights for Convicts in Illinois

8th District State Representative La Shawn Ford discusses the push to give convicted inmates the chance to vote. John wants to know what you think, should the right for an individual to vote always be available even while paying their debt to society?
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downstate Illinois#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Republican#Abc News#Gop
wvik.org

Illinois Republicans Choose Their Candidate for Governor

Herb Trix's guest is Alex Degman, statehouse reporter for Illinois Public Radio. You can also here Midwest Week Fridays on WVIK At 6:20 pm during All Things Considered. A native of Detroit, Herb Trix began his radio career as a country-western disc jockey in Roswell, New Mexico (“KRSY, your superkicker in the Pecos Valley”), in 1978. After a stint at an oldies station in Topeka, Kansas (imagine getting paid to play “Louie Louie” and “Great Balls of Fire”), he wormed his way into news, first in Topeka, and then in Freeport Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

First General Election Poll Shows Pritzker Leading Bailey

The first poll of the general election shows Governor JB Pritzker leading Republican nominee Darren Bailey, but also shows some possible openings for Bailey to close the gap. The poll of 800 likely general election voters was actually conducted before the Tuesday primary where Bailey wrapped up the GOP nomination. It finds Pritzker ahead, 50 to 43 percent. But it also finds a majority of Illinoisans think the state is moving in the wrong direction.
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Bailey big winner in Illinois gubernatorial race

Darren Bailey is the big winner in the Illinois Republican gubernatorial primary on Tuesday winning 57 percent of the vote. Bailey is an Illinois State Senator. His closest competitor is Jesse Sullivan who won 16 percent of the vote. Sullivan is down by over 320,000 votes from Bailey's lead. In third place is Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin who won 15 percent of the vote. Bailey will face Governor J.B. Pritzker in the November Midterm Election.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Illinois primary election outcomes could flip House, Senate

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Illinois voters make their voices heard as the state’s primary election comes to a close Tuesday. Those that cast their ballot tell 23 News they had no issues getting in and out of polling sites, while others say they voted early. Redistricting pushed the primary a little later than usual, but there are several important races on the ballot that could be game changers come November’s general election.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlip.com

Lake County Primary Election Results and Other Illinois Primary News

(Springfield, IL) Statewide races are all set for November after the Tuesday night primary in Illinois. For Governor, incumbent JB Pritzker will square off against Republican Darren Bailey. For the open Secretary of State spot it will be Democrat Alexi Giannoulias against Republican Dan Brady. The Attorney General’s race will pit Democrat Kwame Raoul against Republican Thomas DeVore. For Comptroller, Democrat incumbent Susana Mendoza will take on Republican Shannon Teresi, and for Treasurer Democrat Michael Frerichs will square off against Republican Tom Demmer. One other statewide race will pit incumbent Illinois US Senator Tammy Duckworth against Republican Kathy Salvi.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
90K+
Followers
13K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy