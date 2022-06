Kansas City Royals catcher MJ Melendez is hitting sixth in Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers. Melendez was the cleanup batter on Tuesday and went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. He is hitless with five strikeouts in his last 12 trips to the plate. Hunter Dozier is hitting cleanup Wednesday afternoon and Vinnie Pasquantino is batting fifth.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO