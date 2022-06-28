ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

6/27 – Night Rob’s “Some Needed Rain” Monday Evening Forecast

By Rob Martin
wxxv25.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re finally going to get some much-needed rain around here. On top of that we’re done with heat advisories for a while as temperatures return to more-typical June numbers. A stalled front over the area will act as a trigger mechanism for showers and t-storms all week long. An area of...

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

Related
wxxv25.com

6/29 – Rob Knight’s “Wet Pattern Ahead” Afternoon Forecast

At the surface, a nearly stationary frontal boundary remains just to the northwest of our area. To the north of that boundary, high pressure extended from New England to Oklahoma with a drier air mass. Locally, onshore flow will push isolated showers and thunderstorms onshore this morning from the sounds between Slidell and Pascagoula, where they are quickly dissipating. The western Gulf of Mexico disturbance will gradually move onshore along the middle or upper Texas coast over the next 36 to 48 hours, then lift slowly northward. While there doesn’t appear to be large scale forcing mechanisms to focus t-storm development, there’ll be plenty of moisture, instability and differential heating available for t-storms development during the day especially during maximum heating. That’ll be late morning or early afternoon through early evening over land, and late night (nocturnal) over marine areas. This will be the case through Friday.
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

6/28 – Rob Knight’s “Lower Temps, Higher Rain Chances” Tuesday Morning Forecast

High-pressure is currently over the Rockies, with low-pressure along the Atlantic Coast. The area of disturbed weather over the Gulf of Mexico appears to be centered south of Lake Charles. A frontal boundary extends from near Atlanta to Birmingham to Lake Charles. This boundary separates moist air with dew points in the lower and middle 70s to the south from drier air with dew points near 60 to the north.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
wxxv25.com

6/27 – Rob Martin’s “Shower Activity Increases” Monday Night Forecast

Spotty, heavy showers popped up again Monday afternoon, and we’re expecting increased coverage as we head through the week. On top of that we’re done with heat advisories for a while as temperatures return to more-typical early-summer numbers. A stalled front over the area will act as a trigger mechanism for showers and t-storms all week long. An area of low pressure along the front in northern Gulf of Mexico will continue to drift slowly westward over the next few days, with the blocking pattern finally breaking down. This low has a small chance (20%) of tropical development as it drifts toward the Texas coast later in the week, with no impacts here. The air will remain quite humid and saturated through the work week. The pattern will be t-storm threat each day, increasing late morning, dissipating by mid-evening.
TEXAS STATE
wxxv25.com

Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo ready for July 4 weekend

The Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is this weekend, with fishermen ready to reel in big prizes and maybe even a state record. The tournament runs July 1 to July 4 at Barksdale Pavillion in Jones Park. Fishing begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday and scales open at noon. Gates open...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
wxxv25.com

Palazzo and Ezell face off in primary election runoff

We are just one day away from that hotly contested Republican primary election runoff for Mississippi’s Fourth Congressional District. Incumbent Congressman Steven Palazzo will appear on the ballot alongside Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell. In the first round of voting on June 7th, Palazzo received just under 32 percent...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Infrastructure top priority for Mississippi mayors

Mississippi will receive $2.7 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds, $1.8 billion for the state and $900 million for local governments. How to access and plan for those dollars to improve infrastructure in cities, towns, and villages in Mississippi is the focus of over 3,000 mayors and city leaders at the annual conference of the Mississippi Municipal League.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Palazzo, Ezell vying for GOP nod for Fourth District seat

Polls are open for today’s Republican primary election runoff for Mississippi’s Fourth Congressional District. Incumbent Steven Palazzo is on the ballot alongside Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell. Earlier this month, Palazzo received just under 32 percent of the vote, compared to Ezell’s 25 percent — in a Republican...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
wxxv25.com

Local artists place in Wildlife and Fisheries Youth Art Contest

Two young Coast artists took home honors this week in the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks Youth Art Contest. Bella Tran of St. Martin Gifted Center won the 5 to 7 age division for the ‘Shiny Sea Turtle.’ Hendrix Gillies, also of the St. Martin Gifted Center, took third place for his art entitled ‘Best Buds (wink, wink).’
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

New law to combat metal thefts taking effect July 1st

A new law takes effect July 1st after thousands across the state have been victimized by theft of copper wiring and catalytic converters. Mississippi law enforcement will now have additional tools at their disposal to deter this crime, including increased fines and other financial penalties as well as increased minimum sentences.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Local organizations raising awareness for organ donations

Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency and Singing River Health System partnered to host a presentation to Jeune Esprit Service and Social Club on the importance of organ donations. Currently, there are over 100,000 people on the waiting list for a life-saving transplant. One organ donor can save eight lives and can...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy