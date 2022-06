TONIGHT: Mainly sunny skies yet again were back across Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Hopefully you were able to soak up some sunshine or be outdoors at some point today. Muggy levels were not even noticeable. Temperature wise we returned to the Summer standard, maxing out in the low to mid 80s. Winds were rather calm, so it may not have felt as refreshing due to a lack of wind. Tonight, skies will stay mainly clear with temperatures down in the lower 60s. High heat is expected back in the forecast to end the month as winds shift and blow from the south.

OHIO TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO