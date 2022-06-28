ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville 9-10 All-Stars Playing For Survival In District

By BY J.D. VAUGHN Assistant Sports Editor
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 2 days ago

MORRISTOWN — Missed opportunities and runs by the opposition began to mount for Greeneville’s 9-10 baseball All-Stars.

Morristown built a commanding lead in the fourth inning before taking a five-inning 11-1 win in Monday’s District 4 tournament opener at McAmis-Sempkowski Field.

Kipton Smith helped his cause in a major way during the top of the fourth inning. With Morristown ahead 5-1 and two runners on, Smith crushed a two-out offering to the fence in right center.

And after his three-run home run, two more scored for Morristown. Jaxton Ealy and Lane Synamon both singled and eventually made their way home. Ealy scored on a passed ball, during which a Greeneville error allowed Synamon to score for a 10-1 lead.

Smith went three innings on the mound to get the win, striking out eight batters.

Greeneville did gain some momentum in the first and third innings but left five runners on base, coming up empty after loading the bases in the opening frame.

Gunner Crum drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the third, leading to Greeneville’s lone hit of the game. Brayden Latham ripped a double to left center, sending Crum home and closing the gap to 4-1 with no one out.

But Smith struck out three of the next four batters to escape further damage, the only exception being Brayden Pokorny’s one-out walk.

Carter Short, who hit a leadoff single and scored Morristown’s final run in the top of the fifth, pitched the final two innings. He retired all six batters he faced with four strikeouts.

Latham and Bentley Sawyer drew walks in the first inning, with Mason Burns wearing a pitch before Pokorny hit into a fielder’s choice to get on base.

Pokorny struck out four batters and allowed two hits in three innings of work for Greeneville. Burns pitched the final two frames and fanned two.

Morristown scored two runs in the first inning before its initial hit. Smith drove in another run with his third-inning single before plating himself.

UP NEXT

Greeneville takes on Jefferson City for survival at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun has been "Greene County's hometown newspaper" since 1879.

