ETSU Coach George Quarles To Speak In Greeneville

Newly named ETSU football coach George Quarles will be the featured speaker for the Greene County Partnership’s Sports Council Luncheon presented by Consumer Credit Union.

Funds raised from this event will assist the Sports Council with its recruiting efforts for future sporting events that are being sought for Greeneville and Greene County. The event will take place Thursday, July 14, at Trinity United Methodist Church from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Quarles was introduced as the 19th head coach in Buccaneer football history in December 2021 after the retiring of Randy Sanders. He arrives in Johnson City having been on the staff at Furman for the last five seasons, serving as the associate head coach. In addition, Quarles has also held the offensive coordinator slot and been the quarterbacks coach each of the last four seasons. During his time with the Paladins,

Quarles has overseen FCS Playoff appearances in 2017 and 2019, in addition to a

share of the regular-season SoCon championship in 2018.

Quarles, a 1989 Furman graduate and starting wide receiver on the Paladins’ 1988 NCAA FCS (I-AA) national championship team, spent 22 seasons at Maryville High School, the final 18 as the Rebels’ head coach. During his stint with Maryville, Quarles accumulated an astonishing record of 250-16, making him one of the most successful prep

coaches in the United States.

Admission for the event is $20 per person and will include lunch and a keynote by

Quarles. Tickets for the event are available at the Greene County Partnership and online at www.sportscouncilluncheon.com.

Sponsorships are also available by contacting the Greene County Partnership at 423-638-4111.