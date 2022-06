Michael and Jake Lebhar were only teenagers when they began building their business, Lebbro Industries, from scratch. Now, the e-commerce and marketing company run by the two brothers sells multiple brands across several marketplaces, such as Walmart.com, Target.com and Amazon. With upwards of $10 million in annual sales, Lebbro is a success story and these are the young entrepreneurs' tips for others looking to make it big with their online business.

RETAIL ・ 26 DAYS AGO