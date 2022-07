PEORIA, Ill. – The case of the parents charged with the murder of their eight-year-old son will not go to trial this year. Peoria County Circuit Court records indicate following a conference to Thursday involving prosecutors and attorneys for Brandon Walker, 40, and Stephanie Jones, 35, the earliest their trials will now be held is January 9th, with another hearing scheduled for December. Their trials had been scheduled to start next month.

PEORIA, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO