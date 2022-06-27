ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

Columbus City Utilities drinking water meets quality standards

By Brad Davis
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Columbus City Utilities (CCU) has released its 2022 Drinking Water report, showing that Columbus has again met federal and state drinking water quality standards. The...

