It’s the hottest time of the year, and while some may be packing their bags and catching flights to white sandy beaches, others may be far more interested in a quiet, peaceful summer. As the sun prepares to shift into its home sign of Leo on July 22, some signs will be eager to step into the limelight, while others will be more inclined to withdraw and reflect. For that reason, July 2022 will be the worst month for three zodiac signs who are turning inward while the party for many others is just beginning. If you’re a Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn, here’s why you can expect a chill July that might have you in your feels.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO