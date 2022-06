Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped into Trump White House "low-level, junior staffer" Cassidy Hutchinson's January 6 Committee testimony on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: You may be asking, who's Cassidy Hutchinson? It's a good question. Took awhile for "Primetime" to figure it out, but she was apparently a low-level, junior staffer at the Trump White House. But this junior staffer became the leading lady in yesterday's made-for-TV drama. The New York Times described it as a "very special episode" and a "jaw-dropping production."

