Bacteriophages (phages) are often described as obligate predators of their bacterial hosts, and phage predation is one of the leading forces controlling the density and distribution of bacterial populations. Every 48"‰h half of all bacteria on Earth are killed by phages. Efficient killing also forms the basis of phage therapy in humans and animals and the use of phages as food preservatives. In turn, bacteria have a plethora of resistance systems against phage attack, but very few bacterial species, if any, have entirely escaped phage predation. However, in complex communities and environments such as the human gut, this antagonistic model of attack and counter-defence does not fully describe the scope of phage"“bacterium interactions. In this Review, we explore some of the more mutualistic aspects of phage"“bacterium interactions in the human gut, and we suggest that the relationship between phages and their bacterial hosts in the gut is best characterized not as a fight to the death between enemies but rather as a mutualistic relationship between partners.

