Steller's sea cow uncertain history illustrates importance of ecological context when interpreting demographic histories from genomes
Arising from F.S. Sharko et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22567-5 (2021) In their recent paper entitled "Steller's sea cow genome suggests this species began going extinct before the arrival of Paleolithic humans", Sharko et al.1 use novel genomic methods to infer the demographic history of this species. Based on a single specimen...www.nature.com
Comments / 0