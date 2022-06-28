Steller's sea cow uncertain history illustrates importance of ecological context when interpreting demographic histories from genomes

Cavemen and dinosaurs are usually associated with each other, and it may get you to question if humans ever lived with dinosaurs. Dinosaurs are ancient reptiles that lived on the earth for an extended period. Both life forms have inhabited the earth and can trace back ancestors for millions of years. Dinosaurs lived on the earth for around 165 million years before becoming extinct. Birds are dinosaur ancestors that exist with us and are the closest relative to the extinct dinosaurs.

