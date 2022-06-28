ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Nigeria’s policymakers must prioritize One Health

By Tariq Oluwakunmi Agbabiaka, Madinat Abimbola Abdulkareem, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Tariq Oluwakunmi Agbabiaka ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-7960-2893 0 &. Madinat Abimbola Abdulkareem ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-9870-2059 1. Autonomous University of Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain. Zonal Veterinary Clinic, Birnin Kebbi, Nigeria. Northern Nigeria’s nomadic people,...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Fertiliser shortage hits African farmers battling food crisis

Under the beating Tanzanian sun, Lossim Lazzaro nervously looks over his farm. He slowly pours livestock manure on his crops, in a last-ditch attempt to help them grow. Mr Lazzaro owns five acres (two hectares) of land and was once a successful tomato farmer in the northern Arusha region. But now, like many others, he is battling to keep his business and crops alive, amid a global fertiliser shortage.
AGRICULTURE
One Green Planet

Researchers Find Human Urine Could Be a Fantastic Alternative to Chemical Fertilizers

According to researchers, using human urine or peecycling could be a liquid gold alternative to chemical fertilizers while also helping cut down waste. Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, chemical fertilizer shortages are persisting, and experts are now saying that peecycling, or the process of recycling human urine, could increase the yield of nutrient-rich crops.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Food Security#One Health#Zonal Veterinary Clinic#Journal#Readcube
The Conversation U.S.

Feeding insects to cattle could make meat and milk production more sustainable

The world’s population is growing, and so is the challenge of feeding everyone. Current projections indicate that by 2050, global food demand could increase by 59%-98% above current levels. In particular, there will be increased demand for high-quality protein foods, such as meat and dairy products. Livestock producers in the U.S. and other exporting countries are looking for ways to increase their output while also being sensitive to the environmental impacts of agricultural production. One important leverage point is finding ingredients for animal feed that can substitute for grains, freeing more farmland to grow crops for human consumption. Cattle are natural...
AGRICULTURE
The Conversation U.S.

Racial wealth gaps are yet another thing the US and UK have in common

It’s an old saying that Britain and America are two countries separated by a common language. But they are united by racial wealth gaps that formed at a similar time for related reasons. Black Britons of the “Windrush generation,” arriving in Britain from the Caribbean between 1948 and 1973, and Black Americas from the Great Migration of the 1940s-1970s encountered similar disadvantages that were reproduced in the last 50 years.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
24/7 Wall St.

Fastest Growing Industries in America

Unless you’re committed to working in a struggling or challenging industry, like journalism or acting, the best way to ensure job security outside of highly technical fields that require advanced degrees is to look at industries where jobs are growing. (Also see industries where people got the biggest raises.) To determine the 25 industries that […]
AGRICULTURE
natureworldnews.com

Tibetan Plateau Is Struggling From Water Imbalance That Could Lead to International Conflicts Due to Climate Change

Global water supplies are under tremendous stress as a result of climate change, and experts have found that the Tibetan Plateau is experiencing a severe water imbalance that might fuel further international conflicts. The Tibetan Plateau and the nearby Himalayas, sometimes known as "The Third Pole," contain the greatest worldwide...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Argentina's Bioceres says GMO wheat gets OK from U.S. FDA

LONDON/CHICAGO, June 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded a review of Argentine biotechnology firm Bioceres' (BIOX.BA) genetically modified (GMO) wheat without further questions, a "key step" to commercializing it in the United States, the company said on Monday. While corn and soy crops used predominantly to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Environment Secretary ‘optimistic’ technology will cut emissions from farming

George Eustice has defended Government efforts to cut emissions from the countryside, saying he was “optimistic” about the role new technology could play.The Environment Secretary faced MPs at the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) after independent climate advisers warned his department, Defra, was “really, really failing” to deliver its part in cutting emission to zero overall by 2050, known as net zero.In its latest report, the Climate Change Committee said the Government was not delivering on the policies needed to achieve net zero, singling out farming and land use, as well as buildings, as particular problem areas.Climate Change Committee chief executive...
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Associations between long-term drought and diarrhea among children under five in low- and middle-income countries

Climate change is projected to intensify drought conditions, which may increase the risk of diarrheal diseases in children. We constructed log-binomial generalized linear mixed models to examine the association between diarrhea risk, ascertained from global-scale nationally representative Demographic and Health Surveys, and drought, represented by the standardized precipitation evapotranspiration index, among children under five in 51 low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Exposure to 6-month mild or severe drought was associated with an increased diarrhea risk of 5% (95% confidence interval 3"“7%) or 8% (5"“11%), respectively. The association was stronger among children living in a household that needed longer time to collect water or had no access to water or soap/detergent for handwashing. The association for 24-month drought was strong in dry zones but weak or null in tropical or temperate zones, whereas that for 6-month drought was only observed in tropical or temperate zones. In this work we quantify the associations between exposure to long-term drought and elevated diarrhea risk among children under five in LMICs and suggest that the risk could be reduced through improved water, sanitation, and hygiene practices, made more urgent by the likely increase in drought due to climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Strengthen biosecurity when rewiring global food supply chains

Alec P. Christie ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-8465-8410 0 ,. David C. Aldridge ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-9067-8592 1 ,. Belinda Gallardo ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-1552-8233 2 ,. Seán Ó hÉigeartaigh ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-2846-1576 3 ,. Silviu O. Petrovan ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-3984-2403 4 &. William J. Sutherland ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-6498-0437 5. University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK. David C....
FOOD SAFETY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Distance to public transit predicts spatial distribution of dengue virus incidence in MedellÃn, Colombia

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-12115-6, published online 18 May 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error. "In another study, distance to a metro station predicted the clustering of dengue cases over two epidemic years in Singapore11, suggesting that dengue can be tied to hubs of human transport within the space of a city."
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation Africa

Plastic pollution in Nigeria is poorly studied but enough is known to urge action

In recent years, the amount of plastic in the environment has become a global concern. With the world population approaching eight billion, more and more plastic and plastic-derived products are being used and discarded. An estimated 367 million tonnes (367 billion kg) of plastic were produced in 2020 alone – about 12 tonnes (12,000kg) of plastic waste produced every second that year.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Implications of research that excludes under-served populations

Effective translation of evidence from clinical trials into clinical practice requires the enrolment of diverse, representative trial populations. However, this diversity is still often lacking, with negative clinical implications for under-served groups. Changes are needed to research practices and the broader research landscape to correct this problem. Confident translation of...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy