Northern Utah and Southeast Idaho Fourth of July celebrations – Cache Valley Daily

Don was born March 18, 1938 to Elmer and Helen Hennings on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota. Don had six sisters and two brothers. He was the fourth out of nine children. They had a very loving and active childhood. They lived in many places growing up, due to his father’s road construction company. In the late forties Don and his family settled in Bear Lake County, ID. where he then finished his education. He spent his days as a young man playing basketball, fishing, and chasing after his high school sweetheart Marie Black. Don and Marie got married while Marie was finishing school. They had a short weekend honeymoon in Salt Lake City. As soon as they got back, Don was deployed and stationed in Puerto Rico. Where he served in the Air Force on a private mission for two years, leaving his young bride home. Not long upon his return they had their first son, Rick B. Hennings, and after eight years of trying for more children, they were finally blessed with their second son, Scot D. Hennings. Don loved raising his boys and being around his family.

OBITUARIES ・ 1 DAY AGO