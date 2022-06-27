ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baraboo, WI

Indiana man identified in connection with Ochsner Park Zoo break-in

By Kyle Jones
x1071.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo police have identified a man who they said broke into the Ochsner Park Zoo and let animals loose. Police allege that Aaron Wayne Hovis, 34, of West...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
x1071.com

Arrest warrant issued for man charged in Ochsner Park Zoo break-in

BARABOO, Wis. — An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for an Indiana man charged in connection with a break-in at the Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo earlier this month. Online court records show Aaron Wayne Hovis, 34, of West Lafayette, Indiana, faces nine counts of misdemeanor criminal damage to property.
BARABOO, WI
x1071.com

Lancaster man dies in rural Grant Co. semi vs. van crash

MOTFORT, Wis. — One man was killed Thursday after a semi and van collided on a rural Grant County highway, sheriff’s office officials said. The crash happened shortly before 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 18 and Bethel Road, west of Montfort. When crews got to the scene, they found that a Ford van had been driving west on the highway and turned in front of a semi that was traveling east on Highway 18.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Final animal that escaped following Ochsner Park Zoo break-in recaptured safely

BARABOO, Wis. — The final animal that escaped the Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo earlier this month after an Indiana man allegedly broke into the facility has been recovered. In a Facebook post Tuesday night, Baraboo’s parks department said a zoo intern and police were able to capture Linda the great horned owl safely in a garden on 9th Street near the zoo. Linda will undergo a full vet exam following the ordeal.
BARABOO, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
City
Baraboo, WI
Baraboo, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
West Lafayette, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
x1071.com

2 injured, suspects sought in shooting on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. — Two people were hospitalized following a shooting on Madison’s north side Wednesday evening. Officers responded to the scene in the 2900 block of Dryden Drive around 5:20 p.m., police said. Two suspected shooters left the scene before officers arrived and remain at large. Police did...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Man killed in rural Grant Co. crash, sheriff’s office says

BOSCOBEL, Wis. — One person died after a crash involving a semi-truck and a car on Highway 61 south of Boscobel Wednesday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said Nathan Williams, 33, of rural Glen Haven, was heading north on Highway 61 near Old 61 Road when he crossed the center line at a curve and hit a 2021 Freightliner semi with an empty flatbed trailer.
BOSCOBEL, WI
x1071.com

Shed, camper total loss after fire in Baraboo, officials say

BARABOO, Wis. — Authorities say a shed and camping trailer in Baraboo are a total loss after a fire late Wednesday night. The Baraboo Fire Department was called to Raven Acres Drive at about 11:12 p.m. Wednesday for an initial report of a house that may have been on fire. Sauk County Sheriff’s deputies were the first on the scene and found it was a shed engulfed in flames.
BARABOO, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Otters#Owls#The Ochsner Park Zoo#The Sauk County District#Rewritten
x1071.com

Missing Madison woman found safe; Silver Alert canceled

MADISON, Wis. — A missing Madison woman last seen Tuesday afternoon has been found safe. Jelline Smith, 76, had last been seen just before 3 p.m. in the 2900 block of East Washington Avenue. Around 6:45 p.m., officials reported she had been found safe. A Silver Alert issued on...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Green Alert for missing Viroqua veteran canceled

VIROQUA, Wis. — A Green Alert issued for a missing veteran who was believed to have been at risk has been canceled. Caleb Rappl, 28, had last been seen at 11 p.m. Tuesday at his home in Viroqua, and he may have been in La Crosse around 9 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.
VIROQUA, WI
x1071.com

Madison resident finds neighbor unresponsive, fire burning on stovetop

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was hospitalized Tuesday after their neighbor found him unresponsive. Crews were called to an apartment building in the 3100 block of Ridgeway Avenue just after 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said the neighbor found the man in a shared hallway, and smoke alarms were sounding in the nearby apartment unit.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

It Takes a Village community resource fair held at Madison’s Penn Park

MADISON, Wis. — The It Takes a Village community resource fair returned to Penn Park on Madison’s south side Thursday afternoon. The event brought residents together to learn about available services and resources in the area. It also provided some family fun, with bubbler artists and the Madison Police Department’s Mounted Horse Unit making appearances.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
x1071.com

Police arrest suspect in New Lisbon burglary, vehicle chase

NEW LISBON, Wis. — New Lison police arrested a man who they said broke into an auto dealership before leading police on a chase. Officers were sent to Rudig-Jensen Auto just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for an active burglary alarm. The suspect, who is described as a white man about 5’10” tall, allegedly drove away from the dealership in a white Ram 1500 truck pulling a trailer when police arrived.
NEW LISBON, WI
x1071.com

Man accused in Fitchburg shooting charged with attempted homicide

FITCHBURG, Wis. — A Fitchburg man accused of shooting at another man while the two were next to each other near an intersection was charged Wednesday. Fitchburg police officers were sent to the intersection of McKee Road and Commerce Park Drive at around 2:40 a.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, and officers were sent to a nearby gas station.
FITCHBURG, WI
x1071.com

WB Interstate 94 reopens near Johnson Creek after crash

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. — Westbound Interstate 94 has reopened at mile marker 270 east of Johnson Creek Wednesday after an earlier crash, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. The crash was reported around 4:35 p.m. As of 5 p.m., one lane had reopened. Both lanes were marked as reopened...
x1071.com

Drug Arrest In Richland County

Authorities with the Richland County Sheriff’s department received a tip on Sunday that a vehicle was traveling through Richland County after possibly being involved in drug activity in the village of Readstown. A deputy with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop for a traffic violation. The driver and passenger were identified as Anthony Bailey and Dajah Swift, both from the Madison area. Each were found to have a suspended driver’s license. K9 Teddy was deployed and alerted to the presence of an illegal controlled substance. During a search and investigation, Dajah Swift was found to be in possession of just over an ounce of methamphetamine. Swift was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, while the driver, Anthony Bailey, was cited for Operating while Suspended and released. All charges will be forwarded to the Richland County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

One Person Injured In Two Vehicle Accident in Lafayette County

A woman from Darlington was injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Lafayette County. 59 year old Anne Denure was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of her injuries. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at about 1:15 p.m. Monday on County Highway O. A report says that a vehicle driven by 17 year old Aidan Keyes of Brooklyn was traveling north when it crossed the centerline and struck Denure’s vehicle. Keyes declined being taken to a hospital. Both vehicles were severely damaged and towed from the scene.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Madison looking to hire crossing guards ahead of new school year

MADISON, Wis. — Summer break may be less than a month old for kids in Madison, but the city is already looking ahead to the new school year. City officials are looking to hire part-time crossing guards ahead of the next school year, especially on the city’s west side.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy