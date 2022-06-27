Indiana man identified in connection with Ochsner Park Zoo break-in

Authorities with the Richland County Sheriff’s department received a tip on Sunday that a vehicle was traveling through Richland County after possibly being involved in drug activity in the village of Readstown. A deputy with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop for a traffic violation. The driver and passenger were identified as Anthony Bailey and Dajah Swift, both from the Madison area. Each were found to have a suspended driver’s license. K9 Teddy was deployed and alerted to the presence of an illegal controlled substance. During a search and investigation, Dajah Swift was found to be in possession of just over an ounce of methamphetamine. Swift was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, while the driver, Anthony Bailey, was cited for Operating while Suspended and released. All charges will be forwarded to the Richland County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

RICHLAND COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO