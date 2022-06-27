ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Badger stars Davis, Rettke named Wisconsin Athletes of the Year

By Kyle Jones
x1071.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — The honors keep piling up for Badger stars Johnny Davis and Dana Rettke. The pair were named the 2021-22 Wisconsin Athletes of the Year, UW Athletics announced Monday. This is Davis’ first time earning the honor and Rettke’s second. Davis capped off an...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
x1071.com

WBCA All-Star Games In Wisconsin Dells-Girls Results Wednesday

The 45th annual Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Basketball Games were held on Wednesday at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. The South All-Stars won four of the five games. Of local interest, in Division 4, the South beat the North, 63-54. Mineral Point’s Mallory Lindsay reached double figures with 14 points and made four 3-pointers. Lindsay is heading to UW-Oshkosh. The North was led by Marathon’s Allison Wokatsch, a UW-Platteville recruit, with 11 points.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
x1071.com

Former News 3 Now anchor Michelle Li organizing Very Asian Week in Madison

News 3 Now is proud to spotlight one of our own alumni as she launches an initiative to support Madison’s Asian community. Michelle Li is a former News 3 Now anchor now working in St. Louis. Her latest project launched after she received a racist voicemail at work saying she was being “very Asian” and “she can keep her Asian to herself.”
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Event in Janesville brings women together to talk about healthcare issues

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Multiple women’s organizations got together in Janesville Thursday evening to talk about women’s health choices in Wisconsin. Organizers of the event at the Janesville Women’s Club said the event was an opportunity to learn, share and understand the landscape of federal and state laws relating to women’s health.
JANESVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
College Sports
State
Washington State
Madison, WI
Sports
x1071.com

In the 608: Concerts on the Square returns Wednesday night

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra is overjoyed to perform together again this summer in Madison. Concerts on the Square is excited to welcome a range of guest artists, including both returning favorites and new talent. Six concerts will be performed on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m from...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

It Takes a Village community resource fair held at Madison’s Penn Park

MADISON, Wis. — The It Takes a Village community resource fair returned to Penn Park on Madison’s south side Thursday afternoon. The event brought residents together to learn about available services and resources in the area. It also provided some family fun, with bubbler artists and the Madison Police Department’s Mounted Horse Unit making appearances.
x1071.com

‘Perfect description of Madison’: Concerts on the Square returns to Capitol after pandemic forced changes

MADISON, Wis. — For the first time since 2019, the sound of a full concert orchestra filled the Capitol grounds Wednesday evening. The return to its namesake location drew thousands of people eager to take in the full experience as it existed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra performed virtually for one year before moving the event to Breese Stevens Field with a smaller crowd.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

New respite, reflection room to open at UnityPoint Health – Meriter Hospital

MADISON, Wis. — UnityPoint Health – Meriter Hospital showed off its new respite and reflection room Wednesday ahead of its opening later this week. The space was created to serve multiple uses and provide a non-denominational space for religious and non-religious uses. It is set to open Friday following a renovation of the former chapel.
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lute Olson
Person
Dana Rettke
x1071.com

Your 4th of July cookout is going to cost more this year

MADISON, Wis. — As people across the country get ready to gather to celebrate the 4th of July, if you’re hosting a cookout with friends and family this weekend, it’s going to cost you more. Blue Book Services, which keeps an eye on the produce industry, says...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Concert on the water coming to Memorial Union Terrace next month

MADISON, Wis. — Live music returns to the Memorial Union Terrace next month, with a unique twist. Outdoor UW, Wisconsin Union Directorate Music Committee and Hoofer Outing Club are turning the stage around to face concert-goers floating on Lake Mendota for the first-ever Lakefront Live on July 14. Indie-pop...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw Athletics#The Washington Wizards#All American#Badgers#Rewritten
x1071.com

Rosie the Rubbisher, Crush Farley, Stone Cold Squeeze Often: voting in final week to name trash compactors

MADISON, Wis. — There’s not much time left to have your say in what Madison’s new trash and recycling compactors should be named. Voting wraps up on July 5 and the competition is fierce. When you cast your vote, you will rank the top five names for each compactor from a list of finalists. The name with the most points at the end of the election wins.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Workers at downtown Madison Starbucks win unionization bid

MADISON, Wis. — Workers at a downtown Madison Starbucks have voted to unionize, becoming the first of the chain’s locations in the city to do so. In a news release, the Chicago & Midwest Regional Joint Board of Workers United said workers at the Starbucks cafe at 1 East Main Street voted 15-1 in favor of unionization. The National Labor Relations Board counted the ballots Thursday afternoon.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Final animal that escaped following Ochsner Park Zoo break-in recaptured safely

BARABOO, Wis. — The final animal that escaped the Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo earlier this month after an Indiana man allegedly broke into the facility has been recovered. In a Facebook post Tuesday night, Baraboo’s parks department said a zoo intern and police were able to capture Linda the great horned owl safely in a garden on 9th Street near the zoo. Linda will undergo a full vet exam following the ordeal.
BARABOO, WI
x1071.com

2 injured, suspects sought in shooting on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. — Two people were hospitalized following a shooting on Madison’s north side Wednesday evening. Officers responded to the scene in the 2900 block of Dryden Drive around 5:20 p.m., police said. Two suspected shooters left the scene before officers arrived and remain at large. Police did...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
x1071.com

More Broadband Expansion Coming To Southwest Wisconsin

Cuba City Telephone Company and Belmont Telephone Company have received a state grant of nearly $8 million to expand broadband services in Grant and Lafayette counties. The funding for Cuba City Telephone Company is part of nearly $125 million recently awarded to 71 projects across the state by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. The $7,955,000 grant was awarded to LICT Corp., the parent company for the two telephone companies, but will be administered by the Cuba City entity. The company will provide an additional $7,955,000 in matching funds. The project will bring fiber to 117 businesses and over 1,600 residences in Grant and Lafayette counties. About 925 of those structures are located in the villages of Hazel Green and Benton, with about 800 in rural areas such as Fairplay, Prairie Corners and Sinsinawa. Other area companies receiving state grants are MH Telecom, which will bring fiber to 25 business and 427 residential locations in Iowa County, and Richland-Grant Telephone Cooperative, which will reach 25 business and 695 residential locations in Crawford County.
CUBA CITY, WI
x1071.com

MPD investigating after gunshots reported near Penn Park

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they are investigating after gunshots were reported off of S. Park St. near Penn Park Wednesday night. The department says officers were dispatched to the area of the 2000 block of Fisher St., about a block away from S. Park St. and Bram St. in the Bram’s Addition neighborhood at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

WB Interstate 94 reopens near Johnson Creek after crash

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. — Westbound Interstate 94 has reopened at mile marker 270 east of Johnson Creek Wednesday after an earlier crash, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. The crash was reported around 4:35 p.m. As of 5 p.m., one lane had reopened. Both lanes were marked as reopened...
JOHNSON CREEK, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy