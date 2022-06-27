ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, CO

Winter Park Brewery Guide

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs there any greater joy in life than the taste of an ice-cold beer? On summer days it signifies that a job has been well done or that the party is about to begin. In the fall, the spicier tastes of pumpkin porters add a taste adventure to our days and...

5280.com

The 10 Best Breakfast Burritos in Denver and Beyond

Every American city has their preferred way of waking up. As for Coloradans, our early rising, on-the-go lifestyle is often fueled by our favorite bundles of eggs, greasy meat, and fiery green chile—our beloved breakfast burritos. Scarfing down one of these savory, tin-foil wrapped tortilla treasures is a storied...
DENVER, CO
Colorado Daily

Cow tries to cross U.S. 36 outside Boulder looking for calf

A cow separated from her calf escaped her pen three times and eventually wound up on U.S. 36 outside Boulder, but officials said she was safely corralled and a reunion is in the works. Phillip Yates, a spokesperson for Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, said the cow tried to...
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado's 'Peaks to Plains' dream trail sees progress

Slow, steady progress continues toward a dream trail that would connect Denver to the Continental Divide. The long-envisioned Peaks to Plains Trail is projected to stretch 65 miles and 5,600 feet from the South Platte River Trail in the Mile High City to the Clear Creek headwaters high on Loveland Pass. The result promises to be "a quintessential Colorado experience," said Scot Grossman, the Jefferson County Open Space project manager who has overseen developments for about a decade.
COLORADO STATE
Winter Park, CO
Lifestyle
lamarledger.com

Coors Light releasing Colorado Avalanche beer made with “champions ice” from Ball Arena

Coors Light has new beer rolling out on draft exclusively in Denver this week that promises to taste like victory. That’s because Coors Light Champions Ice is literally brewed with shavings from the rink at Ball Arena, home of the Stanley Cup winning Colorado Avalanche. Fans will be able to try it on draft starting Thursday at select bars, including many near the victory parade route in downtown Denver. (See full list below.)
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Creek rises 10 feet during flooding, destroying road in Colorado

It's that time of the year when Coloradans need to take the effects of monsoonal rainfall seriously, including both increased rockfall risk and flash flooding concerns. The dangers of flooding were put on display in Grand County on the morning of June 30 when a creek that travels under County Road 219 rapidly rose an estimated eight to 10 feet during rainfall, overflowing the banks and washing out the road. Debris was also carried onto the road by the weather event, which took place between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs, less than a mile from Highway 40.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Take a Virtual Tour of an Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
LONGMONT, CO
mediafeed.org

Elvis Presley once flew to Denver for this 8,000 calorie sandwich

Was Elvis Presley even human? He was impossibly talented, almost fatally handsome, and boy, could he dance. Yet, Elvis had another talent that seemed to be his true passion. “The King” was untouchably epic about his food. In fact, Elvis was so passionate about his favorite foods that he...
DENVER, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle family reeling from accident in Glenwood Springs

A mother and her 3-year-old son from Eagle remain hospitalized in Denver with severe injuries after a truck ran into their parked car in Glenwood Springs on Friday, June 17. Patty Camacho was entering her car on Friday afternoon with her daughter and 3-year-old son when a Dodge Ram failed to navigate the roundabout at 27th Street and South Grand Avenue, becoming airborne before striking Camacho’s vehicle.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Dry conditions impact water supplies in Highlands Ranch

Centennial Water is warning Highlands Ranch residents to cut down on water use as dry conditions continue and storage levels dip nearly 30% below the June average. In a recent press release, Centennial Water officials said the communities of Highlands Ranch, Solstice and northern Douglas County have already been under a drought watch since April 25.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
CBS Denver

Central 70 Project celebrated, construction nears completion

The Colorado Department of Transportation is celebrating the near completion of the Central 70 Project. The White House infrastructure coordinator was invited to see the major milestone. The project improves safety through the 10-mile stretch between I-25 and Chambers Road by widening lanes and shoulders as well as improving ramps and bridges. On Wednesday, the focus was on the impact of the neighborhoods and how the project also helped improve connectivity while adding bike routes and sidewalks. Gov. Jared Polis, Senator Michael Bennet, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Rep. Diana DeGette all welcomed White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu to Colorado on Wednesday morning. Highways have a history of issues with racial justice. "They came through neighborhoods, tore neighborhoods up, divided neighborhoods. ended and destroyed businesses and the livelihoods of many people without apology or without engagement," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. Hancock said that's why it was important that neighborhoods impacted have such a loud voice. The project also adds one new Express Lane in each direction, removes the aging 57-year-old viaduct and lowers the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.The Central 70 Project cost more than $1 billion. 
COLORADO STATE
Margaret Jackson

Colorado 4th-healthiest U.S. state

Colorado is the fourth-healthiest state in the U.S., according to a recent study that measures behavior, fitness infrastructure and health status factors. It has the lowest obesity levels in the country, with just 24.2% of residents considered obese, according to the study by fitness advice platform BarBend, which used the latest U.S. Census and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to create the Healthiest States Index.
COLORADO STATE

