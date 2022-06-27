ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, CO

Make Your Way to Winter Park this 4th of July!

visitwinterpark.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven as you have just barely begun to recover from the fun and excitement of your Memorial Day weekend, chances are you have already started the planning process for the next big holiday, America’s 246th birthday! Falling on a Monday this year means we all have another long weekend and if...

www.visitwinterpark.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

Colorado's 'Peaks to Plains' dream trail sees progress

Slow, steady progress continues toward a dream trail that would connect Denver to the Continental Divide. The long-envisioned Peaks to Plains Trail is projected to stretch 65 miles and 5,600 feet from the South Platte River Trail in the Mile High City to the Clear Creek headwaters high on Loveland Pass. The result promises to be "a quintessential Colorado experience," said Scot Grossman, the Jefferson County Open Space project manager who has overseen developments for about a decade.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Creek rises 10 feet during flooding, destroying road in Colorado

It's that time of the year when Coloradans need to take the effects of monsoonal rainfall seriously, including both increased rockfall risk and flash flooding concerns. The dangers of flooding were put on display in Grand County on the morning of June 30 when a creek that travels under County Road 219 rapidly rose an estimated eight to 10 feet during rainfall, overflowing the banks and washing out the road. Debris was also carried onto the road by the weather event, which took place between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs, less than a mile from Highway 40.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winter Park, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Granby, CO
City
Tabernash, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Colorado Daily

Cow tries to cross U.S. 36 outside Boulder looking for calf

A cow separated from her calf escaped her pen three times and eventually wound up on U.S. 36 outside Boulder, but officials said she was safely corralled and a reunion is in the works. Phillip Yates, a spokesperson for Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, said the cow tried to...
BOULDER, CO
1230 ESPN

You’d Never Guess What Loveland’s Most Unique Boutique Hotel Once Was

It's tucked away behind Perkins and Pizza Hut, and it's a piece of Loveland's history. Today, it's a five-bedroom boutique hotel with themed rooms and a museum. I'm not sure how I came across The Oasis on Eisenhower, but I'm definitely glad that I did. There are plenty of places to stay in Loveland, but none of them compare to this one-of-a-kind boutique hotel.
LOVELAND, CO
5280.com

The 10 Best Breakfast Burritos in Denver and Beyond

Every American city has their preferred way of waking up. As for Coloradans, our early rising, on-the-go lifestyle is often fueled by our favorite bundles of eggs, greasy meat, and fiery green chile—our beloved breakfast burritos. Scarfing down one of these savory, tin-foil wrapped tortilla treasures is a storied...
DENVER, CO
1230 ESPN

Young Bear Barrels Into Loveland Safeway and Then Out Again

It was not your average Friday at the Safeway off of Wilson and Eisenhower in Loveland on Friday, June 24, 2022. Shoppers and staffers were treated to an usual shopper. Luckily, this young bear looked more like a big dog than a bear, otherwise it may have been a very frightening situation. Let's call the bear "Sophia," as, according to the Reporter-Herald, she headed straight to the pasta aisle.
LOVELAND, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Of July#Independence Day#Memorial Day Weekend#On This Day#The Next Day#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#All American
castlepinesconnection.com

Grand Reopening of The Country Club at Castle Pines

The Country Club at Castle Pines membership recently completed a $21 million transformation of the Clubhouse and the addition of a cliffside, infinity edge pool, fitness center and racket sports. Members gathered last month for an official ribbon cutting and an evening of live music, good friends and tasty food.
CASTLE PINES, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle family reeling from accident in Glenwood Springs

A mother and her 3-year-old son from Eagle remain hospitalized in Denver with severe injuries after a truck ran into their parked car in Glenwood Springs on Friday, June 17. Patty Camacho was entering her car on Friday afternoon with her daughter and 3-year-old son when a Dodge Ram failed to navigate the roundabout at 27th Street and South Grand Avenue, becoming airborne before striking Camacho’s vehicle.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Take a Virtual Tour of an Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
LONGMONT, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Central 70 Project celebrated, construction nears completion

The Colorado Department of Transportation is celebrating the near completion of the Central 70 Project. The White House infrastructure coordinator was invited to see the major milestone. The project improves safety through the 10-mile stretch between I-25 and Chambers Road by widening lanes and shoulders as well as improving ramps and bridges. On Wednesday, the focus was on the impact of the neighborhoods and how the project also helped improve connectivity while adding bike routes and sidewalks. Gov. Jared Polis, Senator Michael Bennet, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Rep. Diana DeGette all welcomed White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu to Colorado on Wednesday morning. Highways have a history of issues with racial justice. "They came through neighborhoods, tore neighborhoods up, divided neighborhoods. ended and destroyed businesses and the livelihoods of many people without apology or without engagement," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. Hancock said that's why it was important that neighborhoods impacted have such a loud voice. The project also adds one new Express Lane in each direction, removes the aging 57-year-old viaduct and lowers the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.The Central 70 Project cost more than $1 billion. 
COLORADO STATE
lamarledger.com

Coors Light releasing Colorado Avalanche beer made with “champions ice” from Ball Arena

Coors Light has new beer rolling out on draft exclusively in Denver this week that promises to taste like victory. That’s because Coors Light Champions Ice is literally brewed with shavings from the rink at Ball Arena, home of the Stanley Cup winning Colorado Avalanche. Fans will be able to try it on draft starting Thursday at select bars, including many near the victory parade route in downtown Denver. (See full list below.)
DENVER, CO
wdayradionow.com

Passenger rebooks flight at Airport after 4 hours on phone

(Denver, CO) -- An American Airlines passenger drove 45 minutes to Denver International Airport to rebook a flight after spending four wasted hours on the phone. The Wall Street Journal reports Brian Driver needed to rebook his flight home after a business trip to Denver ended early. He told The Journal he first tried to switch his flight using American's mobile service and website but couldn't.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy