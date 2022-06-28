ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Copy-number classifiers for cancer

By Darren J. Burgess
Cover picture for the articleClassifying cancers according to underlying genomic features can aid the stratification...

Î³Î´ T cells share the spotlight in cancer

The phenotypes of Î³Î´ T cells infiltrating human tumors and their role in anti-tumor immunity remain poorly understood. A new study demonstrates that VÎ´1 lymphocytes with cytolytic potential and features of tissue-resident-memory differentiation are predictive of survival in patients with non"“small-cell lung cancer.
Immunotherapy to shrink treatment-resistant cancer tumors

Advancements in cancer research and treatment have resulted in great improvements in survival rates—today, there are almost 17 million people in the United States alone who have survived their diagnosis because of the physicians and scientists who have dedicated their careers to breakthrough approaches. June is Cancer Survivor Month, and as we celebrate the individuals living with, through and beyond their disease, the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine is spotlighting some of the researchers contributing to these advancements in science, including Yasser Aldhamen, Ph.D.
Trials show positive outcomes of PCV chemotherapy and RT in patients with anaplastic oligodendroglial tumors

The addition of procarbazine, lomustine, and vincristine (PCV) chemotherapy to radiation therapy (RT) was shown to lengthen both disease control and survival relative to RT alone as first-line therapy following surgery on the NRG/Radiation Therapy Oncology Group (RTOG) 9402 and European Organization for the Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) 26951 clinical trials. The results reinforce the importance of PCV as a therapeutic chemotherapy regimen for gliomas, despite a transition, since these studies were launched, to temozolomide due to its lower toxicity and perceived equivalence of efficacy. Updated mature long-term results from the RTOG and EORTC studies were recently published as a joint report in the Journal of Clinical Oncology .
RNA modifications in mitochondria promote invasive spread of cancer

Mitochondria are the power plants of cells, and they contain their own genetic material and RNA molecules. Scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ) have now discovered that certain modifications in mitochondrial RNA boost the invasive spread of cancer cells by supporting protein synthesis in mitochondria. They have established that a specific gene expression signature correlating with high levels of mitochondrial RNA modifications is associated with metastasis and poor prognosis in patients with head and neck cancer. When the researchers blocked the responsible RNA modifying enzyme in cancer cells, the number of metastases was reduced. Certain antibiotics that suppress protein synthesis in mitochondria were also able to prevent the invasive spread of cancer cells in laboratory experiments. The results have now been published in the journal Nature.
Hair-raising research: Scientists find surprising link between immune system, hair growth

Salk scientists have uncovered an unexpected molecular target of a common treatment for alopecia, a condition in which a person's immune system attacks their own hair follicles, causing hair loss. The findings, published in Nature Immunology on June 23, 2022, describe how immune cells called regulatory T cells interact with skin cells using a hormone as a messenger to generate new hair follicles and hair growth.
Researchers Find That a Japanese Medicinal Mushroom Extract Can Help the Body Clear Persistent HPV Infections

Nearly two-thirds of study participants cleared their HPV infection with daily use of AHCC®. NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a paper published in Frontiers in Oncology, daily use of a unique mushroom extract AHCC® supported the immune system in clearing HPV infections in two-thirds of study participants after six months of supplementation.
Study identifies new DNA clues for Parkinson's disease risk

Findings of a new Parkinson's disease study have opened an exciting avenue for developing therapeutics to intervene in the progression of this common movement disorder. The feature article in Experimental Biology and Medicine contributes to understanding of genetic processes underlying nerve cell degeneration in people with Parkinson's. The study, led...
The Long Journey to a Diagnosis Comes to an End

In the back of my mind, I wanted the doctor to be wrong. I wanted my diagnosis to stay a torn meniscus. Anything else seemed more complicated and more to deal with. But his instincts were right, and the second MRI came back with no tear in my knee. Is it possible it healed between the time of the first MRI and the second? Presumably possible, but highly unlikely.
Non-aspirin non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs in colorectal cancer: a review of clinical studies

Colorectal cancer (CRC) chemoprevention is an area of interest. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are anti-inflammatory agents which have been identified as cancer chemoprevention agents given that inflammation is thought to contribute to tumorigenesis. Most studies have demonstrated that the NSAID, aspirin, plays a beneficial role in the prevention of CRC and colonic adenomas. Non-aspirin NSAIDs (NA-NSAIDs) have also been studied in CRC chemoprevention. There is increasing literature around their role in pre-cancerous polyp prevention and in decreasing CRC incidence and CRC-related outcomes in certain high-risk subgroups. However, the use of NA-NSAIDs may be accompanied by increased risks of toxicity. Further studies are required to establish the associations between concurrent aspirin and NA-NSAID use, and CRC-related outcomes.
How do children develop after being born very preterm? Four likely outcomes

A study in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (JAACAP) reports that, among very preterm born children, subgroups can be distinguished with distinct outcome profiles that vary in severity, type, and combinations of deficits. Children born very preterm, that is, after a pregnancy duration of...
Correction to: Early exposures and inherent factors in premature newborns are associated with type 1 diabetes

In the original version of the article, the first and last names of the authors were interchanged. The correct author names are given above. The original article has been corrected. Pediatric Endocrinology Unit, Division of Pediatrics, Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh), Zerifin, Israel. Iren Zargari,Â Adi AdarÂ &Â Marianna Rachmiel...
Scientists prevent 'exhaustion' in cancer-fighting T cells

When faced with a formidable foe for months on end, the immune system's T cells begin to tire. Whether fighting a cancer or a chronic infection, they become less effective over time, a phenomenon dubbed "T cell exhaustion" by scientists. Now, researchers at Gladstone Institutes and Stanford University have revealed the genetic switches that get flipped in exhausted T cells. In the process, they discovered how to prevent this immune exhaustion—a major step toward improving immune-based treatments for cancer.
Researchers discover rare cells capable of transforming into blood cancer

Dysfunction involving an unusual type of thymocyte cell found in small amounts in every person may be the reason why some people develop a form of leukemia called T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) that affects more than 6,000 Americans each year. Researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine...
Deciphering associations between three RNA splicing-related genetic variants and lung cancer risk

Limited efforts have been made in assessing the effect of genome-wide profiling of RNA splicing-related variation on lung cancer risk. In the present study, we first identified RNA splicing-related genetic variants linked to lung cancer in a genome-wide profiling analysis and then conducted a two-stage (discovery and replication) association study in populations of European ancestry. Discovery and validation were conducted sequentially with a total of 29,266 cases and 56,450 controls from both the Transdisciplinary Research in Cancer of the Lung and the International Lung Cancer Consortium as well as the OncoArray database. For those variants identified as significant in the two datasets, we further performed stratified analyses by smoking status and histological type and investigated their effects on gene expression and potential regulatory mechanisms. We identified three genetic variants significantly associated with lung cancer risk: rs329118 in JADE2 (P"‰="‰8.80Eâˆ’09), rs2285521 in GGA2 (P"‰="‰4.43Eâˆ’08), and rs198459 in MYRF (P"‰="‰1.60Eâˆ’06). The combined effects of all three SNPs were more evident in lung squamous cell carcinomas (P"‰="‰1.81Eâˆ’08, P"‰="‰6.21Eâˆ’08, and P"‰="‰7.93Eâˆ’04, respectively) than in lung adenocarcinomas and in ever smokers (P"‰="‰9.80Eâˆ’05, P"‰="‰2.70Eâˆ’04, and P"‰="‰2.90Eâˆ’05, respectively) than in never smokers. Gene expression quantitative trait analysis suggested a role for the SNPs in regulating transcriptional expression of the corresponding target genes. In conclusion, we report that three RNA splicing-related genetic variants contribute to lung cancer susceptibility in European populations. However, additional validation is needed, and specific splicing mechanisms of the target genes underlying the observed associations also warrants further exploration.
SIX3 function in cancer: progression and comprehensive analysis

The homeobox gene family encodes transcription factors that are essential for cell growth, proliferation, and differentiation, and its dysfunction is linked to tumor initiation and progression. Sine oculis homeobox (SIX) belongs to the homeobox gene family, with SIX3 being a core member. Recent studies indicate that SXI3 functions as a cancer suppressor or promoter, which is mainly dependent on SIX3's influence on the signal pathways that promote or inhibit cancer in cells. The low expression of SIX3 in most malignant tumors was confirmed by detailed studies, which could promote the cell cycle, proliferation, migration, and angiogenesis. The recovery or upregulation of SIX3 expression to suppress cancer is closely related to the direct or indirect inhibition of the Wnt pathway. However, in some malignancies, such as esophageal cancer and gastric cancer, SIX3 is a tumor-promoting factor, and repressing SIX3 improves patients' prognosis. This review introduces the research progress of SIX3 in tumors and gives a comprehensive analysis, intending to explain why SIX3 plays different roles in different cancers and provide new cancer therapy strategies.
Scientists discover mechanism controlling spread of pancreatic cancer

Scientists have shown it is possible to reverse a key process that allows pancreatic cancer cells to grow and spread around the body. These findings, published in Nature, show that a protein called GREM1 is key to regulating the type of cells found in pancreatic cancer—and manipulating its levels can both fuel and reverse the ability of these cells to change into a more aggressive subtype.
CANCER

