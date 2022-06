1 person dead after a vehicle crashed down an embankment on Interstate 5 in Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)Nationwide Report. On Sunday night, one person was killed after a vehicle went down an embankment in Bakersfield. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic accident took place at approximately 9:47 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, south of Grapevine Road [...]

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO