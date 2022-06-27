ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Data Viewer Allows Public to See the Hidden Groundwater Basins Beneath our Feet and Helps Decision Makers Prepare for Drought Impacts

Cover picture for the articleWith California in the third year of a severe drought and facing continued extreme weather swings, the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) has been developing and using new data and forecasting tools to better anticipate and manage available water supplies. One new technology that DWR is implementing statewide...

Statement from California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly on the 2022- 2023 Budget

“This historic budget signed by the Governor today builds on prior investments in health and human services and furthers our vision of a Healthy California for All. The budget improves our ability to serve the whole person, and ensures that the health care, housing, and social needs of those we serve are considered together, not solely through the lens of separate funding streams or programs. Most importantly, the investments will improve the lives of our most vulnerable neighbors while addressing the underlying inequities in our society.
California Department of Justice Alerts Individuals Impacted by Exposure of Personal Information from 2022 Firearms Dashboard

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Justice has announced that personal information was disclosed in connection with the June 27, 2022 update of its Firearms Dashboard Portal. Based on the Department’s current investigation, the incident exposed the personal information of individuals who were granted or denied a concealed and carry weapons (CCW) permit between 2011-2021. Information exposed included names, date of birth, gender, race, driver’s license number, addresses, and criminal history. Social Security numbers or any financial information were not disclosed as a result of this event. Additionally, data from the following dashboards were also impacted: Assault Weapon Registry, Handguns Certified for Sale, Dealer Record of Sale, Firearm Safety Certificate, and Gun Violence Restraining Order dashboards. DOJ is investigating the extent to which any personally identifiable information could have been exposed from those dashboards and will report additional information as soon as confirmed.
Governor Newsom’s CARE Court Clears Another Legislative Committee

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement on CARE Court clearing the Assembly Health Committee:. “From a 39-0 vote on the floor of the state Senate, to the latest passage in two key Assembly committees, our efforts to advance CARE Court is receiving overwhelming, bipartisan support from California’s Legislature.
