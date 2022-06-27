ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrisville, NC

Frustration continues among travelers at RDU, US airports ahead of July 4

By Nia Harden, Lora Lavigne, WRAL reporters
 4 days ago
Morrisville, N.C. — More than a dozen flights are canceled at RDU International Airport again on Tuesday morning as the July 4th weekend looms. The development comes just days before travel starts picking...

www.wral.com

