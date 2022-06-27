ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon: Nadal starts, Kyrgios beats GB's Jubb in thriller; Watson wins

BBC
 3 days ago

Brilliant. What a forehand winner from Francisco Cerundolo - on the run, whipping one down the line as Rafael Nadal skips inside to cover the net. The Argentine already has a neat highlights reel. 30-0. Post update. Nadal 4-3 Cerundolo*. That's on the money. A rocket of a serve...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

What time is Coco Gauff playing at Wimbledon today?

Coco Gauff faces Mihaela Buzarnescu in the second round at Wimbledon this afternoon. The American teenager, who fell agonisingly short in the French Open final against Iga Swiatek, appeared in danger of a shock early exit in her first-round match against Elena-Gabriela Ruse. The Romanian world No 54 took the first set 6-2 but Gauff rallied impressively to set up a meeting with Ruse’s compatriot Buzarnescu. Buzarnescu is an easier test on paper, ranked No 127 in the world, but the 34-year-old impressed in a straight-sets victory over Nastasja Schunk and is bidding to replicate her 2018 run at...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon: Andy Murray throws underarm serve to delight Centre Court crowd

Andy Murray pulled off an impressive underarm serve to the delight of the Centre Court crowd on the opening day of Wimbledon.The British star battled back to beat James Duckworth 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, putting to bed any injury fears.In his 14th year at Wimbledon, Murray threw in the cheeky underarm serve for the first time, setting himself up to win the point.“As soon as I saw him step further back, I threw the underarm serve in,” he later said of the effort, and his opponent’s positioning.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nick Kyrgios slams Wimbledon doubles format as the ‘stupidest thing ever’Emma Raducanu wins Wimbledon Centre Court debut as Andy Murray starts with victoryNick Kyrgios slams Wimbledon doubles format as the ‘stupidest thing ever’
TENNIS
SPORTbible

Why Is Roger Federer Not At Wimbledon 2022?

Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer is not playing at the tournament this year for the first time since 1999, but why?. The 40-year-old has been struggling with lingering injuries for an extended period now. As such, the Swiss underwent knee surgery last year. Issues with his knee had long prevented...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Tan’s doubles partner angered by Wimbledon withdrawal

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — A day after eliminating Serena Williams from Wimbledon in her debut at the grass-court Grand Slam, Harmony Tan surprised and angered her doubles partner by withdrawing from that tournament on Wednesday with a thigh injury. Tan, a Frenchwoman ranked 115th who beat the 23-time Grand...
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Serena Williams falls to Harmony Tan in Wimbledon return

Serena Williams made her highly anticipated return to singles tennis at Wimbledon on Tuesday, but her first-round match ended in a defeat. France’s Harmony Tan earned a 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) victory over Williams at the All England Club. The match came almost a year to the day of Williams’ last Wimbledon match, which was cut short when she tore her hamstring.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Wimbledon lookahead: Nadal, Gauff, Swiatek play on Day 4

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY. Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff and 2021 runner-up Karolina Pliskova are scheduled to play second-round matches on Centre Court on Day 4 at Wimbledon. Top-seeded Iga Swiatek is also in action. The sixth-seeded Pliskova will face British player Katie Boulter in the first match in the main stadium. Then it’s second-seeded Nadal against Ricardas Berankis. The Spaniard has won the past two Grand Slam tournaments as part of his 22 major titles overall. The 11th-seeded Gauff then faces Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania. The 18-year-old American was runner-up at the French Open earlier this month. Swiatek, the champion at Roland Garros, puts her 36-match winning streak on the line against Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove of the Netherlands. They’ll play on No. 1 Court.
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray ousted on Centre Court

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray lost back-to-back Wimbledon second round matches on Centre Court, stifling the momentum after 10 British players reached the second round for the first time since 1984. Raducanu’s follow-up to her fairytale Wimbledon fourth round run last year ended at the hands of French veteran Caroline...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Wimbledon updates | Serena’s comeback ends in 1st round

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):. Serena Williams’ comeback at Wimbledon ended against 115th-ranked Harmony Tan, who beat the 23-time Grand Slam champion in the first round. The Frenchwoman defeated the seven-time Wimbledon champion 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) on Centre Court in a...
TENNIS
ESPN

Rafael Nadal opens Wimbledon with win in first match since French Open final

WIMBLEDON, England -- Rafael Nadal got his Wimbledon campaign off to a winning start Tuesday, although he needed four sets to do it. The second-seeded Nadal defeated Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 on Centre Court in his first match since winning the French Open earlier this month.
TENNIS
The Independent

Boost for British hopes as Katie Boulter, Liam Broady and Heather Watson all win

Katie Boulter starred on another day of strong British performances by defeating last year’s Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova to reach the third round of a grand slam for the first time.The 25-year-old went into the match full of confidence after a fine run of tournaments on the grass, including victory over Pliskova in Eastbourne last week.And, after defeats for Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray on Centre Court on Wednesday, Boulter thrilled the home crowd by coming from a set down to win 3-6 7-6 (4) 6-4.Boulter then became emotional during her post-match interview as she dedicated the victory to her...
TENNIS
Tennis
The Independent

What time is Andy Murray’s match today? Wimbledon schedule and how to watch John Isner contest

Andy Murray is back in action at Wimbledon today as he takes on the big-serving American John Isner on Centre Court.Murray battled from a set down to defeat James Duckworth in his opening match on Monday night, in a match that finished under the lights with the roof closed on Centre Court.Murray is undefeated in eight previous appearances against Isner, who comes into the tournament as the 20th seed but required five sets to beat on Monday.Wimbledon latest scores and updates LIVE“I have played well against John in the past,” Murray said. “I don’t think I’ve ever played him...
TENNIS
Reuters

Wimbledon day three

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Highlights on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday (all times GMT):. British ninth seed Cameron Norrie dug deep to book his place in the third round with a 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-0 6-2 win over Spaniard Jaume Munar. 1645 KERBER OUTCLASSES LINETTE.
TENNIS
BBC

Andy Murray aiming to be seeded at US Open after Wimbledon exit

Andy Murray says he aims to improve his ranking before the US Open so he can be seeded and avoid facing high-ranked players early in the tournament. The British former world number one suffered his earliest Wimbledon exit as he lost to American 20th seed John Isner in the second round on Wednesday.
TENNIS

