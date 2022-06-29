ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mostly sunny and warm for the rest of the workweek; tracking Saturday storms

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: More warm sunshine in the forecast through Friday.

WHAT'S NEXT: Feeling more humid heading into the weekend as we track a cold front bringing the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some wet weather arrives Saturday afternoon into the evening. Some showers could linger into Sunday morning, but right now it looks like most of Sunday will be dry with sun and clouds. Monday will be the nicest day of the holiday weekend.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Sam Augeri says perfect summer weather is expected the rest of the workweek before rain arrives Saturday.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and beautiful, with highs near 81. West to south wind 5 to 15 mph. Sunset: 8:28.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild, with lows near 65. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and more humid. Highs near 84. Lows near 67.

FRIDAY: Warm and humid with sun and clouds. Highs near 86. Lows near 69.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with the chance of scattered showers and storms late in the day into Saturday night. Highs near 84. Lows near 67.

SUNDAY: Chance for a few early showers then sun and clouds with highs near 82. Lows near 65.

