Aurora, CO

Aurora proposal for mandated sentences for car thefts draws heated City Council debate

By JULIA CARDI julia.cardi@gazette.com
coloradopolitics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of Aurora City Council agree on the urgency of the need to combat rising car thefts. What to do, and whether harsher penalties work as deterrents, is where members remain divided. City Council approved a resolution Monday night directing city staff to develop a “comprehensive” plan for addressing...

www.coloradopolitics.com

