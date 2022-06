American rock legends Skid Row made their mark on the music scene in 1989 when they went on tour with fellow rocker Jon Bon Jovi — but it wasn't all sunshine and roses. Living up to their '80s nickname "the new bad boys of rock", the band's frontman Sebastian Bach's impulsive behavior once led to an all-out brawl with the "Livin' On A Prayer" singer. "Bon Jovi's roadies were notorious jokesters, and the way they looked at it, whatever opening band was on the road for Bon Jovi, you had the dream slot, [you] had to put up with whatever...

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO