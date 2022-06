Like so many things from the 00s, Sugababes are making their comeback. The original trio — Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan — have announced a 17-date tour around the United Kingdom, set to kick off later this year in October. The news follows the band’s reunion show that took place earlier this month at the Mighty Hoopla festival and their recent Glastonbury appearance on Friday 24 June. While it has been two decades since their last headline tour, no one can question the group’s current popularity. At their Glastonbury set, festival security had to close the Avalon...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO