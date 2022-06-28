At Home Farm at Hatfield Home Farm

Aldi is offering a finder’s fee to anyone who can help it find a new store location in the UK.The German discount retailer, which is the UK’s fifth largest supermarket, has released a wish list of new store locations across the country.It has been on a rapid expansion drive in recent years, helping it grow its market share to a record nine per cent.There are currently more than 960 Aldi stores across the UK.The supermarket is looking for a freehold town centre or edge-of-town sites of around 1.5 acres, as it requires sites that can fit a 20,000-square foot store...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 1 DAY AGO