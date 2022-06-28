At Home Farm at Hatfield Home Farm

A nurse and her firefighter fiance say they can no longer afford to live in their seaside home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets. Chantel Marriott and her partner Joss Gibson say they will have to move out of Swanage, in Dorset, as they can't afford soaring rents caused by second homes.
A sales executive who suffered agonising injuries while trying to help delivery men carry a new hot tub into the garden of his £500,000 house is now suing their firm for £200,000. Darren Berryman, 49, had both biceps ripped from his arm bones while trying to help delivery...
Twin sisters believed to be among the oldest in the UK have celebrated their 102nd birthday with a cheese sandwich. Edith Dumbleton and Dorcas Tobin were born 45 minutes apart in Banbury, Oxfordshire, on 28 June in 1920. Mrs Dumbleton, who lives in Leysters, Herefordshire, and Mrs Tobin, who lives...
Aldi is offering a finder’s fee to anyone who can help it find a new store location in the UK.The German discount retailer, which is the UK’s fifth largest supermarket, has released a wish list of new store locations across the country.It has been on a rapid expansion drive in recent years, helping it grow its market share to a record nine per cent.There are currently more than 960 Aldi stores across the UK.The supermarket is looking for a freehold town centre or edge-of-town sites of around 1.5 acres, as it requires sites that can fit a 20,000-square foot store...
A man who lost his mobile phone in the River Wye 10 months ago says he "can't believe" it has been returned to him in working order. Owain Davies dropped his iPhone while canoeing on a stag do in Cinderford, Gloucestershire, in August 2021. Miguel Pacheco found it earlier this...
The parents of a baby born more than three months premature said they were "completely overjoyed" to bring him home for the first time. Pace weighed 642g (1.4lbs) when he was born in March and kept at a specialist unit in Bristol, before moving to Worcestershire Royal Hospital. He has...
Thirty-nine hazel dormice have been released in rural Lancashire to create a "northern stronghold" for the under-threat rodents. The mice were reintroduced to the National Trust's (NT) ancient woodland in an effort to help the species. It follows the 2021 release of 30 mice in the nearby Arnside and Silverdale...
Wildlife officers have described an incident in which a hedgehog was found clamped to a bollard as one of the "cruellest things" they have ever seen. The animal was discovered attached to the pole on Park Road in Castleford, West Yorkshire, earlier this week. West Yorkshire Police's wildlife team said...
A kind-hearted detectorist has been hailed a hero after he searched a beach and found a lost ring containing a father's ashes. Adam Ferguson, 45, was asked to help after Will Groves, 17, lost the keepsake during a day at the beach with friends at Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex. Will's family had...
One of the first places to see in the summer solstice in the UK was Ness Point in Lowestoft. Scores of people set their alarm clocks early or drove through the night to be there. Why?. 'We've got the sun shining'. "A group of us in different vehicles left Land's...
Plans for one of the UK's biggest solar farms have been given the green light. Bloy's Grove, a 200-acre (81-hectare) scheme which would generate enough energy to power 14,000 homes, was approved by South Norfolk district councillors on Wednesday. Some criticism has been made about the loss of agricultural land...
Organised crime may be having an increasing impact on rural communities, according to police. A new project will assess the effects of a rise in rural crime on farmers and their families in Devon and Cornwall. Farmers have been asked to complete an online survey about their experiences of crime...
The former seaside home of British painter John Miller - boasting stunning views across the Cornish coast - has gone on the market for £2million. The idyllic haven, situated within feet of the golden sands of Porthkidney Beach in Cornwall, is being sold by agents Lillicrap Chilcott. Boasting inspiring...
The second section of a £5bn rail link is on time and on budget, according to the company behind it. Work began on the 21-mile (33km) £760m Bicester to Bletchley stretch of the Oxford to Cambridge East-West Rail project in 2020. It will include two new stations, new...
A developer has clashed with a local authority over plans for a new travellers' site. Shaun Essex applied for permission to build nine travellers' pitches on a small parcel of land near Midsomer Norton in Somerset. Mendip District Council refused permission for the plans, prompting an appeal to the Planning...
