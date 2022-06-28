ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanson at Glasgow SWG3

 2 days ago

Hanson are a pop-rock band from Tulsa, Oklahoma, consisting of three brothers: frontman Isaac, pianist Taylor, and drummer Zac. Scroll down to see all ticket options...

Kerrang

Mongolian rock outfit The HU announce UK tour

Mongolian rockers The HU have unveiled details of a UK and European tour later this year. The band will stop at the likes of Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Cardiff, Birmingham, Belfast, Glasgow and London on their Black Thunder tour, following mainland Europe dates in October and November. Alongside their upcoming shows,...
ROCK MUSIC
The Independent

How to get general and presale tickets for the Sugababes 2022 UK tour

Like so many things from the 00s, Sugababes are making their comeback. The original trio — Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan — have announced a 17-date tour around the United Kingdom, set to kick off later this year in October. The news follows the band’s reunion show that took place earlier this month at the Mighty Hoopla festival and their recent Glastonbury appearance on Friday 24 June. While it has been two decades since their last headline tour, no one can question the group’s current popularity. At their Glastonbury set, festival security had to close the Avalon...
MUSIC
NME

Mongolian rock band The Hu unveil UK and European tour dates

30 – Leeds, Stylus. 07 – Glasgow, SWG3 (Galvanizers) Back in May, The Hu shared their latest thunderous single, ‘This Is Mongol’. The track is another preview of their upcoming second studio album, which is set for release later this year via Better Noise Music. A...
ROCK MUSIC
BBC

Ed Sheeran lookalike mobbed at Ed Sheeran's Manchester gig

An Ed Sheeran lookalike was asked to move for his own safety at one of the singer's recent gigs after becoming mobbed by selfie-seeking fans. Wes Byrne, a binman from Oldham, was surrounded during the concert at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, resulting in the aisles being blocked. The 30-year-old, who...
CELEBRITIES
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

Queen travels to Scotland for traditional week of events

The Queen has travelled to Scotland with members of her family for their traditional week of events north of the border.The 96-year-old monarch, who has cut back on public engagements due to mobility issues, was in Edinburgh for the historic  Ceremony of the Keys – the traditional opener to Holyrood week for the Royals.She was joined by her youngest son, Edward, and his wife, Sophie, known as the Earl and Countess of Forfar while they are in Scotland, for the event, which  is taking place at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.The ceremony traditionally sees the monarch handed the keys of the city and welcomed to her “ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland”.The trip comes after the recent Platinum Jubilee celebrations for the Queen, in which she pledged to continue to serve the country “to the best of my ability supported by my family”.Charles, known as the Earl of Rothesay in Scotland and the Princess Royal will all take part in a series of public engagements in Scotland over the coming days.However, Andrew, known as the Earl of Inverness in Scotland, no longer carries out public duties and will not be involved.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Sophie Wessex presents awards for Queen in Scotland

Sophie Countess of Wessex looked sophisticated as she donned a camel blazer to present The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service today in Scotland and the special Platinum Jubilee Moray Badges. Looking sharp, the mother-of-two sported a full white pleated skirt and sky blue patterned blouse as she joined Prince Edward...
U.K.
The Independent

Queen arrives in Edinburgh for historic Ceremony of the Keys at Holyrood

The Queen has arrived at her official residence in Scotland to open a week of traditional events north of the border starting with an ancient ceremony at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.The 96-year-old monarch, who has cut back on public engagements due to mobility issues, was in the Scottish capital for the historic Ceremony of the Keys – the traditional opener to Holyrood week for the royals.Dressed in a powder blue silk wool coat and dress by Stewart Parvin, paired with a hat by Rachel Trevor-Morgan, the Queen was symbolically offered the keys to the city by Edinburgh Lord Provost Robert...
MUSIC
BBC

Nicola Sturgeon meets Queen in Edinburgh

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon has met the Queen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The Queen held an audience with Ms Sturgeon and Scottish Parliament Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone. But the 96-year-old monarch was not at a garden party in the grounds of the palace on Wednesday afternoon.
U.K.
#Glasgow#Art#Hanson At Glasgow Swg3#Eastvale Place
BBC

East-West Rail: Bicester to Bletchley phase 'on time'

The second section of a £5bn rail link is on time and on budget, according to the company behind it. Work began on the 21-mile (33km) £760m Bicester to Bletchley stretch of the Oxford to Cambridge East-West Rail project in 2020. It will include two new stations, new...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Free prom offer to Coventry pupils to help with costs

Pupils are being offered a free pre-prom experience to help them amid rising costs, a restaurant said. A red carpet, mocktails and professional photographs will be among the offer by Metropolis bar and restaurant, Coventry, in July. Organiser Fleur Sexton said they were aware many families might not be able...
EDUCATION
BBC

Wrexham complete purchase of Racecourse Ground from Glyndwr University

Wrexham have completed the purchase of their Racecourse Ground home. Wrexham Glyndwr University had bought the stadium and the club's Colliers Park training ground in 2011. Wrexham Supporters' Trust assumed stadium operation responsibilities when it agreed a 99-year lease in 2016. With the club now owned by Hollywood stars Ryan...
SPORTS
Hampton Times

Women’s Chorus completes Ireland tour

After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the Bucks County Women’s Chorus’ 2020 performance tour to Greece just four weeks before they were scheduled to depart, the group has been not-so-patiently waiting to bring their vocal talents abroad once again. From May 1-8, 38 members, along with spouses and other...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

