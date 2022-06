DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is reminding that the public that most consumer fireworks are illegal to possess and use in the state. Sparklers and novelty items are permitted to be used only on July 4. Fireworks that shoot into the air and explode are illegal and not permitted to be used at any time. Firecrackers and bottle rockets are prohibited.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO