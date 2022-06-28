ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Programmable structured surfaces can change the future of wireless communications

By Lei Xu
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn innovative time-varying metasurface has been reported to realise dual-channel data transmissions for light-to-microwave signal conversion. Such a novel technique is a remarkable step forward to realise full-spectrum networks for catering for the growing demand for wireless communications. Moreover, this technique enriches the functionalities of tunable metasurfaces and stimulates new information-oriented...

IFLScience

Quantum Information Transmitted Over A Long Distance Using Current Infrastructure

In recent years, quantum computing has taken quantum leaps in practicality, scalability, and raw computing power. However, replacing the world’s internet infrastructure with an entirely new system would likely take the best part of a century – after all, many parts of the world don’t even have access to the current internet.
Nature.com

Superhydrophobic magnetic sorbent via surface modification of banded iron formation for oily water treatment

In the current study, a simple dry coating method was utilized to fabricate a super-hydrophobic super-magnetic powder (ZS@BIF) for oily water purification using zinc stearate (ZS) and banded iron formation (BIF). The produced composite was fully characterized as a magnetic sorbent for oily water treatment. The results of X-ray diffraction diffractometer (XRD), Fourier transform infrared (FTIR), X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS), scanning electron microscope (SEM), energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS) and particle size analysis revealed the fabrication of homogenous hydrophobic-magnetic composite particles with core"“shell structure. Contact angle and magnetic susceptibility results showed that 4 (BIF): 1 (Zs) was the ideal coverage ratio to render the core material superhydrophobic and preserve its ferromagnetic nature. The capability of the fabricated composite to sorb. n-butyl acetate, kerosene, and cyclohexane from oil"“water system was evaluated. ZS@BIF composite showed a higher affinity to adsorb cyclohexane than n-butyl acetate and kerosene with a maximum adsorption capacity of about 22Â gÂ gâˆ’1 and 99.9% removal efficiency. Moreover, about 95% of the adsorbed oils could be successfully recovered (desorbed) by rotary evaporator and the regenerated ZS@BIF composite showed high recyclability over ten repeated cycles.
Nature.com

Optimised weight programming for analogue memory-based deep neural networks

Analogue memory-based deep neural networks provide energy-efficiency and per-area throughput gains relative to state-of-the-art digital counterparts such as graphics processing units. Recent advances focus largely on hardware-aware algorithmic training and improvements to circuits, architectures, and memory devices. Optimal translation of software-trained weights into analogue hardware weights-given the plethora of complex memory non-idealities-represents an equally important task. We report a generalised computational framework that automates the crafting of complex weight programming strategies to minimise accuracy degradations during inference, particularly over time. The framework is agnostic to network structure and generalises well across recurrent, convolutional, and transformer neural networks. As a highly flexible numerical heuristic, the approach accommodates arbitrary device-level complexity, making it potentially relevant for a variety of analogue memories. By quantifying the limit of achievable inference accuracy, it also enables analogue memory-based deep neural network accelerators to reach their full inference potential.
Nature.com

Quantum decision making in automatic driving

The behavior intention estimation and interaction between Autonomous Vehicles (AV) and human traffic participants are the key problems in Automatic Driving System (ADS). When the classical decision theory studies implicitly assume that the behavior of human traffic participants is completely rational. However, according to the booming quantum decision theory in recent years and actual traffic cases, traffic behaviors and other human behaviors are often irrational and violate the assumptions of classical cognitive and decision theory. This paper explores the decision-making problem in the two-car game scene based on quantum decision theory and compares it with the current mainstream method of studying irrational behavior-Cumulative Prospect Theory (CPT) model. The comparative analysis proved that the Quantum Game Theory (QGT) model can explain the separation effect which the classical probability model can't reveal, and it has more advantages than CPT model in dealing with game scene decision-making. When two cars interact with each other, the QGT model can consider the interests of both sides from the perspective of the other car. Compared with the classical probability model and CPT model, the QGT is more realistic in the behavior decision-making of ADS.
Nature.com

Spatial solitons in an electrically driven graphene multilayer medium

We investigate the evolution of coupled optical solitons in a multilayer graphene medium. The considered graphene medium is subjected to microwave voltage biasing. The coupled two optical solitons emerge through the electrical (i.e., microwave voltage) perturbation of the effective permittivity of the graphene multilayer. We show that the coupled solitons are electrically adjustable by controlling the amplitude and frequency of the biasing microwave voltage. Importantly, this proposed regime of electrically controlled optical solitons offers a modality to generate entangled optical solitons and two-mode squeezed solitons. Furthermore, the hybrid interaction that includes both the driving microwave voltage and the optical solitons yields a platform to combine the two worlds of quantum photonics and quantum superconducting systems.
ScienceAlert

Physicists Caught Sound Moving at Two Different Speeds in 3D Quantum Gas

After previously studying the phenomena of two sound waves in quantum liquids, scientists have now observed sound moving at two different speeds in a quantum gas. If you were somehow immersed in the three-dimensional gas used for this study, you would hear every sound twice: each individual sound carried by two different sound waves moving at two different speeds.
NewsBreak
techeblog.com

MIT Engineers Develop Robotic System Capable of Retrieving Hidden Buried Objects Using Computer Vision

MIT engineers have developed a robotic system capable of retrieving hidden, buried objects that uses multiple technologies, including visual information, radio frequency (RF) signals and computer vision. This new system is capable of efficiently retrieving any object buried in a pile as long as some items in the pile have RFID tags. Even more surprising, the target item does not have to be tagged for the system to recover it.
The Verge

SpaceX asks Starlink customers for support in wireless battle with Dish

SpaceX emailed Starlink customers today asking for help in its battle against Dish Network over radio frequencies for its Starlink internet-from-space effort. Some Starlink customers received an email urging them to contact the Federal Communications Commission and members of Congress in order to support SpaceX in the ongoing dispute. “Today...
Nature.com

Structural insights into dsRNA processing by Drosophila Dicer-2"“Loqs-PD

Small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) are the key components for RNA interference (RNAi), a conserved RNA-silencing mechanism in many eukaryotes1,2. In Drosophila, an RNase III enzyme Dicer-2 (Dcr-2), aided by its cofactor Loquacious-PD (Loqs-PD), has an important role in generating 21"‰bp siRNA duplexes from long double-stranded RNAs (dsRNAs)3,4. ATP hydrolysis by the helicase domain of Dcr-2 is critical to the successful processing of a long dsRNA into consecutive siRNA duplexes5,6. Here we report the cryo-electron microscopy structures of Dcr-2"“Loqs-PD in the apo state and in multiple states in which it is processing a 50"‰bp dsRNA substrate. The structures elucidated interactions between Dcr-2 and Loqs-PD, and substantial conformational changes of Dcr-2 during a dsRNA-processing cycle. The N-terminal helicase and domain of unknown function 283 (DUF283) domains undergo conformational changes after initial dsRNA binding, forming an ATP-binding pocket and a 5"²-phosphate-binding pocket. The overall conformation of Dcr-2"“Loqs-PD is relatively rigid during translocating along the dsRNA in the presence of ATP, whereas the interactions between the DUF283 and RIIIDb domains prevent non-specific cleavage during translocation by blocking the access of dsRNA to the RNase active centre. Additional ATP-dependent conformational changes are required to form an active dicing state and precisely cleave the dsRNA into a 21"‰bp siRNA duplex as confirmed by the structure in the post-dicing state. Collectively, this study revealed the molecular mechanism for the full cycle of ATP-dependent dsRNA processing by Dcr-2"“Loqs-PD.
Nature.com

Demonstration of a superconducting diode-with-memory, operational at zero magnetic field with switchable nonreciprocity

Diode is one of the basic electronic components. It has a nonreciprocal current response, associated with a broken space/time reversal symmetry. Here we demonstrate prototypes of superconducting diodes operational at zero magnetic field. They are based on conventional niobium planar Josephson junctions, in which space/time symmetry is broken by a combination of self-field effect from nonuniform bias and stray fields from a trapped Abrikosov vortex. We demonstrate that nonreciprocity of critical current in such diodes can reach an order of magnitude and rectification efficiency can exceed 70%. Furthermore, we can easily change the diode polarity and switch nonreciprocity on/off by changing the bias configuration and by trapping/removing of a vortex. This facilitates a memory functionality. We argue that such a diode-with-memory can be used for a future generation of in-memory superconducting computers.
Nature.com

Simulating quantum repeater strategies for multiple satellites

A global quantum repeater network involving satellite-based links is likely to have advantages over fiber-based networks in terms of long-distance communication, since the photon losses in vacuum scale only polynomially with the distance "“ compared to the exponential losses in optical fibers. To simulate the performance of such networks, we have introduced a scheme of large-scale event-based Monte Carlo simulation of quantum repeaters with multiple memories that can faithfully represent loss and imperfections in these memories. In this work, we identify the quantum key distribution rates achievable in various satellite and ground station geometries for feasible experimental parameters. The power and flexibility of the simulation toolbox allows us to explore various strategies and parameters, some of which only arise in these more complex, multi-satellite repeater scenarios. As a primary result, we conclude that key rates in the kHz range are reasonably attainable for intercontinental quantum communication with three satellites, only one of which carries a quantum memory.
Nature.com

Spectral organ fingerprints for machine learning-based intraoperative tissue classification with hyperspectral imaging in a porcine model

Visual discrimination of tissue during surgery can be challenging since different tissues appear similar to the human eye. Hyperspectral imaging (HSI) removes this limitation by associating each pixel with high-dimensional spectral information. While previous work has shown its general potential to discriminate tissue, clinical translation has been limited due to the method's current lack of robustness and generalizability. Specifically, the scientific community is lacking a comprehensive spectral tissue atlas, and it is unknown whether variability in spectral reflectance is primarily explained by tissue type rather than the recorded individual or specific acquisition conditions. The contribution of this work is threefold: (1) Based on an annotated medical HSI data set (9059 images from 46 pigs), we present a tissue atlas featuring spectral fingerprints of 20 different porcine organs and tissue types. (2) Using the principle of mixed model analysis, we show that the greatest source of variability related to HSI images is the organ under observation. (3) We show that HSI-based fully-automatic tissue differentiation of 20 organ classes with deep neural networks is possible with high accuracy (>"‰95%). We conclude from our study that automatic tissue discrimination based on HSI data is feasible and could thus aid in intraoperative decisionmaking and pave the way for context-aware computer-assisted surgery systems and autonomous robotics.
Nature.com

The effect of angular dispersion on THz data transmission

One of the key distinctions between legacy low-frequency wireless systems and future THz wireless transmissions is that THz links will require high directionality, to overcome the large free-space path loss. Because of this directionality, optical phenomena become increasingly important as design considerations. A key example lies in the strong dependence of angular radiation patterns on the transmission frequency, which is manifested in many different situations including common diffraction patterns and the emission from leaky-wave apertures. As a result of this effect, the spectral bandwidth at a receiver is nonlinearly dependent on the receiver's angular position and distance from the transmitter. In this work, we explore the implications of this type of effect by incorporating either a diffraction grating or a leaky wave antenna into a communication link. These general considerations will have significant implications for the robustness of data transmissions at high frequencies.
Nature.com

Scalable single-mode surface emitting laser via open-Dirac singularities

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Single-aperture cavities are a key component of lasers, instrumental...
Nature.com

Lichen speciation is sparked by a substrate requirement shift and reproduction mode differentiation

We show that obligate lignicoles in lichenized Micarea are predominately asexual whereas most facultative lignicoles reproduce sexually. Our phylogenetic analyses (ITS, mtSSU, Mcm7) together with ancestral state reconstruction show that the shift in reproduction mode has evolved independently several times within the group and that facultative and obligate lignicoles are sister species. The analyses support the assumption that the ancestor of these species was a facultative lignicole. We hypothezise that a shift in substrate requirement from bark to wood leads to differentiation in reproduction mode and becomes a driver of speciation. This is the first example of lichenized fungi where reproduction mode is connected to substrate requirement. This is also the first example where such an association is demonstrated to spark lichen speciation. Our main hypothesis is that obligate species on dead wood need to colonize new suitable substrata relatively fast and asexual reproduction is more effective a strategy for successful colonization.
