Crews are continuing their reconstruction of I-43 this week in Manitowoc and Brown Counties. On the schedule for this week is the continued asphalt paving in both directions. Crews will also continue placing new posts and right-of-way fencing along northbound I-43, and Guardrail work will continue on several overpasses over the highway within the project limits.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO