Long Islanders head to the polls for primary day

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Registered Democrats and Republicans headed to the polls to choose their nominee for several races - including who will run to be the next governor of New York.

Live Updates: Primary day in New York

Polls opened across the island at 6 a.m. and closed at 9 p.m.

Democrats chose from three gubernatorial candidates: Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi, current Gov. Kathy Hochul and Jumaane Williams, New York City's public advocate.

The four Republican candidates for governor are Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani and Harry Wilson, a former hedge fund manager.

Political analyst Larry Levy says Democrats could be newly energized by the Supreme Court decisions overturning Roe v. Wade and New York's concealed carry law.

He wonders if Republicans will be more complacent because they got what they wanted from the Supreme Court decision.

Some voters in Nassau County says they came out to the vote in the primary because the country needs a big change.

Voter Ron Geoffron says his biggest concern while casting his ballot is the economy.

"Those other issues can slowly play out over time, but bills have to be paid, kids have to eat," Geoffron says. "That's what I'm concerned about and most of my friends, same consensus. It's the economy."

NEW YORK CITY, NY
