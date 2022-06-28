ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Are Sharing The Ways Their Parents Were Unintentionally Hysterical, And It's Almost Too Funny

By Asia McLain
 4 days ago

1. These parents, who are the king and queen of the status update:

They’re on my porch

@WholesaleAustin 02:56 AM - 22 May 2022

2. This dad, who just about out-dadded them all with his invention:

My Dad’s most Dad solution to this run down eraser. from funny

3. This mom, who went ham on her HOA...in the most poetic of ways:

My mom keeps getting HOA letters about leaves in her yard. This is her response. from funny

4. This mom, who made a charcuterie board for the neighborhood squirrels:

My mom made a charcuterie board for the squirrels from funny

And then took it to the next level:

My mom loves feeding the squirrels. Upgraded from a charcuterie board to a full picnic table. from funny

5. These parents that created this seriously detailed guide for their daughter's aunt when they went out of town, including a list of "translations:"

When I was 2, my parents went on a work trip to Argentina and made a guide to taking care of me for my aunt lmao

@mariebardi 06:19 PM - 08 May 2022
6. This mom, who mistook her son's mask for, well, something else :

My mother got embarrassed when she "found my girlfriends panties" on our kitchen table from funny

7. This dad, who knew exactly where to eat after his eye surgery:

My Dad had eye surgery and my mom asked where he wanted to go for lunch after, so here we are.. from funny

8. This mom, who kept her baking soda a little too long and thought she would get away with it:

Home for the holidays and opened my parents fridge. I immediately said “mom I think you need new baking soda” She asked “How can you tell?” from funny

9. This mom, who left this helpful guide for her son's friends after his bike accident:

My best friend/roommate got into a bike accident (is all okay now!), we called his mom after we got home from the hospital...when she came over to see him this was left on our fridge. from funny

10. This dad, who gets literal when he feels the situation calls for it:

found this on my dads label maker from funny

11. This mom, who sees faces in the most random things:

My mom sent me a picture of her water bottle with the caption "I'll get you next time Optimus!" from funny

12. This dad, who added his own task to his wife's to-do list:

Mom's to-do list. Top is her handwriting, guess which is my dad's from funny

13. This mom, who absolutely refuses to replace her iPad:

My mom's current IPad. She's not poor, guys, she could replace it. "Why do I need a new one? This works just fine." from funny

14. This mom, who got really adorable with her crafting:

My mom paints rocks from funny

15. These parents, who took graduation photos of their daughter that told two very different stories:

The photo my dad took versus the photo my mom took from funny

16. This mom, who gave her kid a hysterically unsatisfying thank you gift:

My mom just gave me this touching gift as a thank you for taking care of her and the rest of my family while she was in COVID isolation. (that's a ball of dryer lint, btw) from funny

17. This dad, who created his own virtual meeting rules for himself:

This is pinned above my dad’s computer to remind him not to call coworkers stupid from funny

18. This mom, who sent her kid an uniquely confusing gift just because:

My mom sent me this in the mail from funny

19. These parents, who put a unique spin on the graduation sign trend:

My parents took advantage of the graduation sign trend to shit on me for dropping out from funny
20. This dad, who had what he thought was an important question:

My Dad just walked into my room to ask me if this Sweet Potatoe Looked Like a Seal from funny

21. This mom, who refuses to finish a drink:

My mom left four bottles of partially drank Zero Sugar Coca-Cola in the fridge from mildlyinfuriating

22. These parents, who refuse to take down their Christmas tree, and they repurposed it instead:

(update) My parent's Christmas tree, still up. Now Easter eddition it would seem from funny

23. And this mom, who couldn't pass up the opportunity to make a mom joke, and she never will:

My mom sent me this and said “a weather forecast that really stinks” from funny

