Over the course of two days this week, the Supreme Court of the United States redefined American society, and people’s power to shape it, by looking at what the Constitution says or doesn’t say about two freedoms: that of women to decide the course of their own lives, and that of those who wish take up arms in self-defense. They did it because they could. These freedoms, like others enshrined in law, have long carried certain limits and responsibilities. Yet for the high court’s ultraconservative majority, only one must yield to majority rule — the will of voters and elected representatives in the various states — and the other must be guarded zealously from this tyranny.

