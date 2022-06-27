Death Notice – Sam Olson

It was the 60th annual edition of the Dirty Shame Belles dance troupe when the 56th annual Pioneer Days & Antique Show was held last weekend at Scobey’s Pioneer Town. The current crop of Belles made the most of the big anniversary by performing very well to the music of Royal Garden Blues, Ghost Riders In the Sky, Sweet Georgia Brown and the Can Can during the four presentations of the Dirty Shame Show in the historic Rex Theatre.

