Death Notice – Sam Olson

The Opheim Rodeo conducted its annual last-Saturday-in-June event on the 26th with a big crowd enjoying a hot and beautiful Sunday afternoon. The annual event was held in memory of Herb Brandt and Dewayne Ozark. A total of $9,670.41 was paid out to 26 competitors, with six of them earning...
With about 680 sets in his collection, Curtis Mork, “The Lego Guy,” hails from Colorado and has the largest Lego collection in the state of Colorado. Daniels County Free Library is hosting “The Lego Guy” with a public program at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 5 at the Scobey Lutheran Educat...
A public hearing to hear comments on amending the City of Scobey ordinance concerning the keeping of fowl or poultry in the City limits will be Tuesday, July 5 at 8:30 a.m. during the regular. City Council meeting. A proposed amendment to the current City code that would allow keeping...
It was the 60th annual edition of the Dirty Shame Belles dance troupe when the 56th annual Pioneer Days & Antique Show was held last weekend at Scobey’s Pioneer Town. The current crop of Belles made the most of the big anniversary by performing very well to the music of Royal Garden Blues, Ghost Riders In the Sky, Sweet Georgia Brown and the Can Can during the four presentations of the Dirty Shame Show in the historic Rex Theatre.
HIGH-POINT WINNERS for the Scobey Stingrays at the Sidney Swim Meet held June 25 & 26 include, from left, Easton Fladager, Tristan Lekvold, Scobey head coach Tate Carney, Kolten Machart, Emery Rouse and Siri Moran. - Photo for the Leader by Danielle Fladager. It has been an eventful two weeks...
Items taken from weekly issues 75 years ago, from the Daniels County Leader, est. 1922 (continuation of the Scobey Sentinel, est. 1912). A meeting of the board of trustees for the Daniels Memorial Hospital resulted in the naming of seven of that group to the board of directors. All trustees were present at the meeting except J.T. Sparling of Flaxville.
