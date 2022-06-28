ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larger weddings are back for 2022

By By ILEANA HUNTER
Idaho State Journal
Some good news for a change: Big weddings have come back with a boom in 2022. Idaho couples are coming straight out of quarantine in their tuxes and white gowns, ready to celebrate with their friends and family.“2022 has been and will continue to be so amazing for weddings,” said Joni Hansen Oakey, owner of Margene’s Bridal in Idaho Falls. “Our numbers are up because people are celebrating in a big way.”The COVID-19 pandemic took away many important things that we might have at one point taken for granted; one of those things being the chance to have the wedding many dreamed of growing up.No one envisions a wedding where your loved ones are wearing masks, people are social distancing and the number of guests allowed is as low as 10.“People are hugging and loving again,” Oakey said. “We can finally go back to hugging our cute brides and connecting with them in such a personal way as they plan the most romantic day of their lives.”With normalcy returning, dream weddings can again be a reality.“People are excited to get back to big, beautiful weddings,” said Sherri Hatch, owner of The Arbor, a wedding venue in Idaho Falls. “They want everything back to the way it used to be and are often glowing when they find out it can be.”Though weddings never fully disappeared, people were not getting married with the large crowds, close proximity and hugs and kisses from relatives.“People were still getting married, just on a much smaller scale,” said Shelby Johnson of The White Antler wedding planners in Idaho Falls. “We are still catching up on weddings from the beginning of COVID. I’m fully booked for the rest of 2022 and halfway into 2023.”Everyone was having a really hard time throughout the COVID shutdowns but 2022 is bringing wedding numbers back up, Hatch said. The wedding planners, venue owners, bridal boutiques and photographers we talked to in Idaho Falls are all excited to see these numbers rising again. Not only are these weddings their livelihood but also their passion. They are in awe of the love they see on a daily basis.“In 2019, we bought the church, renovated it and started having huge weddings,” Hatch said. “They were amazing and everyone was so happy. Very soon after that, everything changed. We were down to 10 people at a wedding at a time and spirits were sometimes low.”Hatch said that couples were desperate for things to go back to normal and they are finally getting there. Venues are back to filling their spaces with love and laughter. Couples are more confident in their plans and are no longer afraid of having to accommodate or change their plans based on local pandemic-related restrictions.The state of Idaho does not currently have any limitations in place to restrict attendance, enforce social distancing or move anyone into quarantine.Couples are free to plan their weddings, schedule them as they please and not have to work around any community guidelines. This newfound freedom is allowing for larger, grander and even more expensive weddings within the coming months.“People are really just doing more of what they want,” said Mary Moran, manager of Hearts Bridal and Tuxedo in Idaho Falls. “COVID has really just put into perspective for everyone that life is short. Brides are being less traditional, they’re more excited, less weary, and overall a lot more confident in their weddings.”Brides and grooms are feeling especially grateful for this chance to get married and are taking advantage of it.“COVID was really hard on the couples I was working with during the pandemic,” said Emma Dunn, owner of em & co photography. “They were postponing, adapting and altering many of the plans that they had worked so hard to make.”Dunn said the number of weddings she is able to capture has returned to normal and even exceeded her pre-COVID numbers.“I love weddings,” Dunn said. “I have always loved everything about weddings and I love that I am the person these people have chosen to capture their once in a lifetime moments.”

ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

