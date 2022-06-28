ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Font Triggers FBI To Confiscate All 25 Paintings From Basquiat Exhibition

By Mikelle Leow
Design Taxi
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Bureau of Investigation has seized all 25 works from the Heroes & Monsters: Jean-Michel Basquiat, The Thaddeus Mumford, Jr. Venice Collection at the Orlando Museum of Art, following an unwinding investigation into the paintings’ supposed authenticity. The paintings, created on cardboard standing between 10 inches and...

