An abortion ban is likely in Indiana. Some doctors say women’s health will suffer
By WFYI Public Radio
wboi.org
4 days ago
Dr. Caitlin Bernard couldn’t hold back tears Friday morning at her office in between patient appointments after she heard about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. She is an OBGYN who performs abortions at clinics in Indiana. Like many providers across the country, she’s...
Hundreds of medical professionals and protesters gathered at the IUPUI medicaI campus in Indianapolis Wednesday to show their support for abortion rights. The group marched around the campus before several medical professionals delivered speeches, including Dr. Nicole Scott, director of the IU School of Medicine OB-GYN residency training program. “We...
Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt has stated previously, “I take an oath to uphold the laws in the State of Indiana. I realize that it’s up to the legislature to decide what the laws are going to be. It’s my job to enforce them and to protect the public”
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, Gov. Eric Holcomb said he has no “red lines” when it comes to limits on abortion in Indiana. Holcomb’s comments come a day after Republican legislative leaders announced the start of their special session would be delayed nearly three weeks to July […]
More than a dozen new laws begin today (July 1) in Indiana, including no longer needing a permit to carry a handgun. More: https://fox59.com/indiana-news/15-new-indiana-laws-going-into-effect-on-july-1/
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Law enforcement agencies across Indiana are preparing for the potential of more responsibility placed on their shoulders. Starting Friday, July 1, Hoosiers will no longer need a permit to legally carry a handgun, joining more than 20 other states in the U.S., including Kentucky and Ohio.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, one Indiana abortion clinic is now seeing an influx in demand for services. The Women’s Med Center, an abortion clinic with locations in Indianapolis and Dayton, says the number of patients has increased two-fold. While they were not able to go on camera, in a statement, the clinic says women are panicking and they’re afraid that those seeking an abortion won’t get the care they need.
Here are a few of the new laws that take effect in Indiana on July 1, 2022. The bill designates the mastodon as the official state fossil of Indiana. Repeals the law that requires a person to obtain a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. Specifies that certain persons who are not otherwise prohibited from carrying or possessing a handgun are not required to obtain or possess a license or permit from the state to carry a handgun in Indiana. Prohibits certain individuals from knowingly or intentionally carrying a handgun. Creates the crime of "unlawful carrying of a handgun" and specifies the penalties for committing this crime. Allows particular individuals who do not meet the requirements to receive a handgun license and are not otherwise prohibited to carry a handgun in limited places. Allows a resident of Indiana to obtain in certain circumstances a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. Makes theft of a firearm a Level 5 felony.
Indiana lawmakers this summer and fall will discuss potential regulations for THC products, as well as possible decriminalization of marijuana. Whether those deliberations will result in forward momentum is still undetermined as legislation often fails to materialize from these interim meetings. The public health summer study committee will focus on...
Researchers are releasing the preliminary results of a study into abortion access in Indiana early, citing the expected passage of abortion restrictions through the state legislature next month. The study includes both survey results and interviews with some 500 people across the state who either sought or provided abortion care.
(The Center Square) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s lawsuit challenging the authority of the General Assembly left Hoosier taxpayers to cover nearly $520,000 in legal fees, which Attorney General Todd Rokita called “a waste of Hoosier taxpayers’ hard-earned money.”. Holcomb brought the case last year in...
A lot of listeners have questions about Indiana’s new permitless handgun carry law, which takes effect Friday. IPB News has answers to some of the most common about what the law, HEA 1296, does and doesn’t do. Previously, if you wanted to carry a handgun in public in...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — To carry a handgun in Indiana until Friday, people will need a carry license. Then, everything changes. “I’m praying for the officers, I really am,” said Ronald Covington, a pastor who organized a community meeting in Indianapolis to address crime in the city. One...
Every time you dial someone's number here in Indiana, you are first punching in their area code. Indiana has eight different area codes in 2022, but is your area using one of the original two area codes?. 2022 marks the 75th anniversary of telephone area codes in the United States....
FAQs Answered regarding Indiana Gun Owner's Rights. Standing strong for 2nd Amendment, Attorney General Todd Rokita announces Gun Owners’ Bill of Rights. Attorney General Todd Rokita today announced the publication of the Gun Owners’ Bill of Rights — a document created to help ensure that Indiana citizens understand the constitutional provisions and other laws that safeguard their Second Amendment liberties.
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and his team took new steps towards reversing injunctions on abortion laws in the Hoosier state. One law that Rokita is asking courts to lift the injunction for is a ban on discriminatory abortions sought specifically because of the unborn child’s race, sex, or disability.
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The Hoosier State’s Attorney General is not waiting for next month’s special session to restrict abortion access in Indiana. Indiana’s Attorney General, Todd Rokita filed multiple motions Monday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, asking that the court quickly lift injunctions against multiple Indiana laws that would restrict abortion. Last week the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade with its decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case. Because of that, Rokita is arguing there is no legal basis to continue preventing those state laws from being enforced. One restriction would be that a parents be notified when a minor seeks an abortion through the judicial bypass system, as well as a ban of abortions in cases when a woman is concerned about the sex, race or disability status of a fetus. The third restriction enjoined by the court would ban dilation and evacuation abortions.
Indiana is not a very independent state, according to a recent study from Wallethub. The personal finance website compared the 50 states based on five sources of dependency: consumer finances, the government, the job market, international trade, and personal vices. They ranked Indiana 42nd. They say the state ranked 35th...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The U.S. Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade, and Kentucky's trigger law, has young adults considering whether this will affect where they choose to pursue jobs out of school. On Monday, several students taking summer classes at the University of Louisville told WHAS11 that values...
