NTSB team arrives in Missouri to investigate Amtrak derailment as death toll rises to 4

An explosion leveled at least one home and damaged several others early Wednesday in Victorville.The explosion was reported just before 3 a.m. in the 14900 block of Adalane Court in Victorville. One house was completely leveled by the explosion, which also sparked a fire at the home next door and damaged several homes across the street.At least one woman was in the house at the time of the explosion. Her family breeds dogs, so they were at a dog show. The woman's condition is not known at this time. Neighbors say at least one dog was seen being rescued.Neighbors describe hearing...

VICTORVILLE, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO